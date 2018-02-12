Military releases details from courts martial

Members of the Defence Forces faced charges including assault and negligent driving last year, according to new military data.

Just two members of the Defence Forces faced a Court-Martial trial last year, while five others appealed earlier courts martial decisions handed down in their cases.

A sergeant faced a general court martial last April on four charges, including committing assault and being unfit to be entrusted with his duties.

However, he was found not guilty on all charges bar one, committing conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline, contrary to section 168 of the Defence Act 1954, for which he received a severe reprimand and a fine of three days’ pay.

A private faced seven separate charges at a summary court-martial, including the negligent driving of a service vehicle and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Ultimately, he was found guilty of a charge of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline contrary to section 168 of the Defence Act 1954, and was fined three days’ pay, with nolle prosequi entered regarding the other charges.

Five members of the Defence Forces appealed earlier summary court martial decisions, including a flight quartermaster sergeant, who appealed against a finding of insubordination towards a superior officer.

The appeal was not allowed, although the original punishment was replaced by a reprimand.

A corporal had a determination and punishment handed down for disobeying a lawful command quashed on appeal, while another corporal also had an appeal allowed against an earlier finding of indiscipline.

Another corporal was unsuccessful in his appeal against four charges including ill-discipline and insubordination, although the initial punishment of a severe reprimand was substituted with a reprimand.

A private was successful in his appeal against an earlier finding against him of disobeying a lawful command, with both the initial determination and punishment quashed.

All hearings took place at the Military Justice Centre at the McKee Barracks in Dublin.