Home»Today's Stories

Lisdoonvarna votes 93% against asylum seekers

Saturday, March 03, 2018
By Gordon Deegan

Locals have rejected plans to accommodate 115 asylum seekers in a Clare town.

The King Thomond Hotel, Lisdoonvarna,

A vote among the people of Lisdoonvarna returned a 93% rejection of plans by the Reception and Integration Agency (RIA) to house the asylum seekers in the King Thomond Hotel.

Hotel owner Marcus White told a public meeting last week he would honour the townspeople’s wishes.

In response, the community held a secret ballot, at a public meeting organised by Lisdoonvarna Fáilte.

In answer to the question “do you want a direct provision centre in Lisdoonvarna?”, 197 voted no and 15 voted yes.

Paddy Dunne, Lisdoonvarna Fáilte chairman, called on Mr White to honour his undertaking not to proceed with the plan.

Mr Dunne said that the 115 asylum seekers would increase the 300-strong population of Lisdoonvarna by 38%.

“People in the town will be welcoming to a lesser number, but not 115,” he said. “It is not about the asylum seekers coming. It is about the way in which the Government has conducted this, having no consultation, and no facilities in place for these people.”

The RIA said the addition of 115 people over the course of a year “should not put an undue strain on existing resources and services”. The first asylum seekers were due to arrive on March 5. That has been put back a week, due to the weather.

RIA said the implementation of the plan could not be delayed and it intended to accommodate 30 people per month, until it reached capacity at the accommodation centre.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

LisdoonvarnaAsylum Seekers

More in this Section

Simon Coveney rules out any Brexit side talks with Britain

Intelligence tests may be scrapped for Defence Forces

Independent Alliance anger at exclusion from ads

Inspectorate criticises child-sex investigations


Breaking Stories

Nine arrests as several Gardai units called to tackle 'looting' incidents in Tallaght district

Storm Emma: Risk of flooding in many areas as thaw begins

Leo Varadkar calls for 'more detailed and realistic proposals' over Brexit

Latest: Cork city set to reopen tomorrow as county continues to clear roads

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 14
    • 17
    • 25
    • 28
    • 39
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »