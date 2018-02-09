Lawyer: Personal Services Cards may pave way for compensation claims

Around 3m people who have been issued Personal Services Cards (PSC) could be entitled to claim compensation from the State, a legal expert has claimed.

An Oireachtas Committee has heard that the card, which is now required to access a growing number of services, may not be compliant with EU data protection laws.

Campaigners maintain there is a risk that people’s personal information could be stolen unless proper safeguards are in place.

Solicitor Simon McGarr from Data Compliance Europe said he is “attempting to sound the alarm” as the card, which has cost the State €60m to introduce to date, has “a significant uncrystallised liability”.

“When I hear that the department has issued 3m cards that means, if I’m correct and the card is not in compliance with EU law, that we have a 3m-person contingent liability, because people have been told that they have to get the card,” said Mr McGarr.

The Irish Council for Civil Liberties also expressed “grave concerns” over the use of the PSC which they said should be abandoned when they appeared before the Oireachtas Employment Affairs and Social Protection Committee yesterday.