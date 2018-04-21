Home»Today's Stories

Irish soldiers face deployment inside war-torn Syria

Saturday, April 21, 2018
Sean O’Riordan

Irish soldiers could be deployed in war-torn Syria before the end of the year, even though the country has become the centre of a new Cold War-era battle between Russia, the US, Britain, France, and their proxy allies.

Members of the Defence Forces on a mission readiness exercise in the Glen of Imaal prior to their deployment to the Golan Heights.

Irish troops withdrew from a UN camp 25km inside Syria in August 2014 after they and fellow UN peacekeepers came under sustained attack from al-Qaeda-linked Islamic extremists, amid a war in the region which has seen multiple factions fighting each other, including Islamic State (IS).

However, the Irish contingent did not leave until they bravely fought their way through the insurgent lines and freed 81 Filipino soldiers who had been under siege for three days.

It has now been revealed that some of the troops, who have since withdrawn to the relative safety of the Golan Heights, may be sent back to Syria.

The Irish troops are now mainly concentrated at Camp Ziouani (known in military terms as the Alpha side), which is on the strategic uplands of the disputed Golan Heights, between Israel and Syria.

There are currently 130 Irish Defence Forces personnel serving at that camp and they were first deployed in September 2013 to monitor the peace between the Israeli and Syrian soldiers — the latter have been tied up fighting against factions opposed to the rule of Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.

While claim and counter-claim about his alleged chemical attacks on Syrian civilians continue to be argued between Russia and the western powers, the Defence Forces’ press office has revealed that Irish soldiers could move back deeper into Syria before the end of the year.

Some UN peacekeepers have managed to get back to Camp Faouar, 25km inside the Syrian border, and eight Irish Army personnel are already among them, including their force commander, Colonel Michael Dawson.

The Defence Forces Press Office (DFPO) said that since November 2016, the UN peacekeeping mission has commenced a “phased conditions-based approach of incremental return to its original headquarters in Camp Faouar” — a significantly more dangerous area than the Golan Heights.

The DFPO said the decision to move troops deeper inside the Syrian border is being “based on continuous risk-assessment of the prevalent security conditions in that area of operations”.

A spokesman said that troops from the Golan Heights were scheduled to return to Camp Faouar, but for operational reasons would not reveal the number who would be transferred to the base.

The spokesman said any movement of troops would be subject to the approval of minister of state for defence, Paul Keogh, and that “certain infrastructural and security conditions are met at Camp Faouar”.



© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Irish Defence ForcesSyriaGolan Heights

Related Articles

PESCO is not about peace, it is about preparing for EU wars

Largest commissioning ceremony of new Defence Forces officers takes place today

Growth in female recruits after €360k recruitment campaign in 2017

Call for Junior Defence Minister to resign amid Defence Forces protest

More in this Section

Alliance ministers push for councillor pay rise

Cork city car ban set to be parked after just 3 weeks

Eoghan Murphy accused of prioritising career ahead of housing crisis

No wind farm paper trail as Fáilte Ireland deleted emails


Breaking Stories

Euromillions results are in...

Gardaí seek help in finding missing Cork teenager

Cork city councillors vote unanimously to 'pause' Patrick's Street car ban

Gardaí investigating armed robbery at Roscommon bank

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

    • 5
    • 14
    • 15
    • 24
    • 27
    • 41
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »