Dutch flood expert to assess Cork's €160m flood defence proposals

A Dutch flood expert will assess the OPW’s €160m flood defence proposals for Cork during a weekend symposium.

The visit by Erik Kraaij, the deputy director of the Dutch Flood Protection Programme, coincides with the launch of an exhibition of entries into an international architectural design competition which sought to reimagine the flood-prone Morrisson’s Island area if a tidal barrier was built in the lower harbour.

The Morrison’s Island International Design Competition was organised by Cork Architectural Association with the support of the Architectural Association of Ireland and the National Sculpture Factory, in associated with the Save Cork City campaign group.

The leading entries were showcased in the Irish Examiner in November.

Save Cork City proposed construction of a tidal barrier, repairs of the quays and quay walls, and enhancement of upstream flood defences as the best way to protect Cork from flooding.

The OPW ruled out a tidal barrier on cost, engineering, and environmental grounds, insisting instead that its flood plan, which includes raising quay walls in places, is the only viable option.

It will be the largest flood defence project in the history of the State.

Last week, city councillors called for the OPW’s plans to be peer-reviewed by Dutch experts after it was confirmed flood defence works and public realm upgrades are expected to start in the Morrison’s Island area this summer.

Save Cork City confirmed last night that Mr Kraaij will give his opinion on the OPW’s proposals at a symposium in UCC’s Kane Building at 11am on Saturday. The event is free and open to the public.

The group issued an open invitation to the opening on Thursday night of the Morrison’s Island Design Competition exhibition, in the Crawford Building on Grand Parade.

HH and Francis Keane Architect won the competition, with A2 Architects in second place, and GKMP Architects in third.

The exhibition is open to the public from 10am-5pm, Monday to Friday, until February 25.