Drug dealer left country after threats to his life

A gambling addiction got so out of hand for a young Cork man that he resorted to drug dealing to make money to bet and ended up leaving the country when his life was threatened.

Jason Dunne was given a four-year suspended prison sentence at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday.

Detective Garda Seán Minihane said Dunne was stopped at Castletreasure Grove, Donnybrook, Douglas, on July 11, 2011.

There was a smell of cannabis coming from the car and a search was conducted. Dunne, who was 23 at the time and is now 29, admitted having the cannabis for sale. It had a street value of €12,000.

He was dealing to make money to pay for his gambling, which was out of control.

After admitting to gardaí that he was dealing drugs, he left the country because his life was in danger from people with whom he had been involved. His car was burnt out and he was threatened.

Niamh Stewart, defending, said the threats were also extended to his family. At one stage, they moved out of their home at Pinecroft in Douglas.

Det Garda Minihane said Dunne was arrested last month on a European arrest warrant in Amsterdam and brought back to Ireland where he was charged for the first time with this drug dealing offence.

He pleaded guilty immediately.

Det Garda Minihane accepted that Dunne had matured and was no longer the young man who got into this situation in 2011.

Ms Stewart said Dunne was leaving Ireland immediately to a new life outside the country and had no plans to return.

Judge Gerard O’Brien noted that Dunne was addicted to gambling but he said he should have sought help long before his problems spiralled out of control.

The judge imposed a four-year suspended jail term.