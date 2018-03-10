Home»Today's Stories

Doctor doubtful over referrals in cases of conscientious objection

Saturday, March 10, 2018

By Evelyn Ring

Irish Examiner Reporter

A leading pro-life campaigner, who is also a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, is fearful that the right to conscientious objection to abortion, yet to be clarified by the Government, may not be allowed in the future

John Monaghan said doctors who believe it is wrong to terminate a pregnancy should not be compelled to refer the patient to another doctor who would perform the act.

Dr Monaghan said doctors should not carry out abortions where it is not medically indicated.

“It is not healthcare. The fact that people choose to use abortion pills does not of itself make that right,” he said on RTÉ radio yesterday.

Dr Monaghan said it might well be that GPs do not have an opportunity to fully think through what is going to happen if the Government’s proposal on abortion is accepted.

Mark Murphy, a GP and a member of Doctors for Choice, said he agrees with the right to conscientious objection.

“If someone disagrees with abortion and does not want to get involved or just prescribe pills, I agree that they don’t have to do that,” he said.

Dr Monaghan said he could not imagine a situation where he would refuse to refer a woman who needs a termination for medical reasons to another practitioner who would perform the procedure.

“But to oblige a doctor to refer a perfectly healthy woman with a normal pregnancy to another doctor who would provide an abortion to me is ethically repugnant. And I could not do it,” he said.

He said the Medical Council guidelines do not take account of the termination of a normal pregnancy.

Dr Murphy said he feels they are talking in a vacuum and that the Medical Council will have to update its guidelines based on any new legislation that follows the potential repeal of the Eighth amendment. A conscientious objection would be provided for, he said.

Dr Monaghan said he spent three years working in the public health system in Britain and his unwillingness to get involved in abortion was respected then but there has been an attempt to undo that recently.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Related Articles

Addressing myths about the pro-choice campaign

Ireland risks ‘world’s most extreme and unjust abortion regime’

Varadkar: Don’t delay referendum bill debate

Government planning system of free contraception after referendum

More in this Section

Ireland has to always worry about what could go wrong, says OECD chief

5,000 more could be caught in tracker scandal

Elysian Tower sold for €90m to global property investors

Taoiseach will travel to Oklahoma to pay tribute to Choctaw nation


Breaking Stories

Gardaí make three arrests and recover stolen property in Laois

Road closed after three-car crash in Roscommon

Paedophile hunters call Kieran Creaven's sentence a 'slap on the wrist' saying 'it should have been life'

INMO: Record-breaking 3,112 patients on trolleys this week

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 07, 2018

    • 15
    • 19
    • 22
    • 35
    • 36
    • 45
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »