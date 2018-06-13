Home»Today's Stories

Commission of inquiry into road death ruled out

Wednesday, June 13, 2018

By Elaine Loughlin

Political Reporter

By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith

Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

The Government has ruled out launching a commission of investigation into the death of Shane O’Farrell, who was killed in a road accident seven years ago by a man on bail for multiple offences.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan rejected the demand for a full-scale inquiry last night despite Fianna Fáil insisting serious questions over what happened must be immediately examined.

The 23-year-old was killed while cycling in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on August 22, 2011, when he was hit by a car being driven by 43-year-old Lithuanian Zigimantas Gradzuiska.

Fianna Fáil justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan yesterday said that while “obviously there are very many tragic deaths that happen in Ireland and the vast majority of them don’t merit debate in the Dáil or need a public inquiry”, the “very particular circumstances” of Mr O’Farrell’s death mean it demands examination.

Mr Flanagan told the Dáil the Cabinet has agreed not to launch a commission of inquiry, citing the ongoing GSOC investigation.

The same reason was given by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier this month, and by former taoiseach Enda Kenny two years ago, leading to disputed claims questions surrounding the case are being covered up.


