Coldest week in years leads to concerns for rough sleepers

Monday, February 26, 2018
By Joe Leogue

Forecasts of plummeting temperatures in the week ahead have caused concern for the wellbeing of homeless people sleeping rough on the streets.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for this week, advising that the weather will be “exceptionally cold, with air and ground temperatures some five to 10 degrees below normal”.

Forecasters predict significant wind chill and penetrating severe frosts along with snow showers that will mainly affect eastern areas from tomorrow.

These showers are expected to become heavier and more widespread as the week goes on.

A Dublin-based homeless charity has said it has “major concerns” for the safety of homeless people sleeping out this week.

“This is due to be the worst cold weather spell since 2010 so we are calling on the Dublin Regional Homeless Executive and Department of Housing to implement an immediate emergency plan to support anyone that is currently homeless,” said Brian McLoughlin of Inner City Helping Homeless.

“With predictions that daytime temperatures won’t rise above freezing, this is due to be the coldest weather in the five years that Inner City Helping Homeless is in operation therefore we can’t stress enough how crucial it is that a proper emergency plan is put into operation.”

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy is to convene the National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather this morning in response to the forecasts.

“Extensive efforts have been made to deliver new accommodation with over 200 new beds provided in the Dublin region towards the end of 2017,” he said.

“The introduction of these additional beds has enabled the State to provide medical supports and the appropriate interventions to individuals, who otherwise would be outside the system and on our streets.”

The Department of Housing said local authorities have confirmed they will keep all cold weather initiatives for homeless people in place.

It said additional capacity has been put in place to ensure that there are additional bed spaces available for homeless people that would not normally avail of services in the main urban areas of Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford.

