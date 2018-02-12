Charlie Flanagan says President Higgins should seek second term

A senior Government minister has called on President Michael D Higgins to seek a second term in office.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said the country will be best-served with Higgins remaining in power.

Mr Flanagan issued the support for Higgins to run again after new Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said a presidential election should take place this autumn, due to the seriousness of the role.

In recent months, President Higgins has come under increasing pressure to clarify whether he will adhere to his initial plan to only remain in power for one term or would seek re-election in November.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin has indicated that his party will run a candidate if no decision is made soon, with senator Mark Daly expressing an interest, while Independent senator Ger Croughwell has also said he intends to run.

Fine Gael MEPs Sean Kelly and Mairead McGuinness have also indicated an interest in running this autumn.

However, speaking to the Irish Examiner, Mr Flanagan said despite the interest from other politicians, he personally believes President Higgins should remain in office.

“I’m happy to call for Michael D Higgins to continue. He is an excellent ambassador for Ireland, our culture, our people, our place in the world,” he said.

“As head of state, he is an inspiration to our young people, in particular. The matter has not been discussed by Fine Gael, but when it is, I’ll be calling for support for President Higgins.”

Mr Flanagan added that he is only expressing his personal view.

However, Ms McDonald, said she was in favour of a presidential election race.

Asked if she was in favour of Sinn Féin running a candidate in any potential upcoming election, she said: “My instinct is that the position of first citizen, Uachtaran na hÉireann, should be contested and should be ratified by popular vote every seven years. Given the primacy of the position as first among equals, my instinct would always be to say there should be an open debate.”