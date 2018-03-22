Home»Today's Stories

Body of Cork man returns from US

Thursday, March 22, 2018

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

An Irishman who died in a US construction accident will be buried in his native Cork today.

The remains of Mike Flynn, 50, originally from the Conna area in East Cork and who relocated to the US almost 30 years ago, arrived back in Cork yesterday, ahead of today’s funeral ceremony.

Mr Flynn, who lived in New York and worked in construction, suffered fatal injuries while working on a building project in Florida last week.

It is understood he had travelled from his home in New York to help a friend who was working on a personal building job.

During the course of their work, Mr Flynn fell from a roof and suffered fatal head and neck injuries.

Emergency services were alerted but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A source said his family and his wide circle of friends on both sides of the Atlantic were devastated by his sudden death.

Mr Flynn, who is predeceased by his father John, is survived by his mother Margaret, his sister Therese, his son John, who is a member of the US military, and John’s wife Lourdes, and his grandchild Emma.

A large crowd paid their respects last night as his remains lay in repose at Ronayne’s Funeral Home in Fermoy.

Mr Flynn’s remains will be received into St Catherine’s Church in Conna before requiem Mass at 2pm today, with burial taking place afterwards in the local cemetery.


