Aer Lingus to axe Shannon-Boston flights for winter months

A second airline has confirmed it will drop services between Shannon and Boston for the next winter season.

Following a similar announcement from Norwegian Air International last week, Aer Lingus has now confirmed it will not operate between Shannon and Boston during the months of January to March.

Aer Lingus plans to axe its daily service between Shannon and Boston Logan International but will instead continue to operate its New York/JFK route, which it normally suspends during the same period. The carrier has cited greater demand for New York during this period and better connectivity than from Boston.

Last week, Norwegian Air International confirmed that its service from Cork and Shannon to Providence/Boston will be cut from its winter schedule. The low-cost carrier said, however, that it will increase frequency on its Shannon to New York/Newburgh service.

The Irish-based subsidiary of Norwegian Air said that poor demand has forced the cancellation of the Shannon to Boston/Providence (Rhode Island) services between November and March.

Aer Lingus usually retains its Boston route throughout the months of January to March while dropping its New York services. Next year, however, while the Boston service will be suspended, Aer Lingus will not only reinstate the New York route, but will also increase capacity.

An Aer Lingus spokesman said: “We will continue to operate a Shannon transatlantic service through winter season 2018/19. Whereas the Shannon to New York service was suspended during the January to March period this year, the Shannon to Boston service will be suspended during that period in 2019, while the Shannon-New York service will continue to operate.

“Our analysis of both routes indicates that the New York route shows greater overall demand during this period. In addition, we can offer our Shannon guests more onward connecting opportunities, with our partner JetBlue, via New York than we can via Boston.

“We will be operating a greater number of flights from Shannon to New York during the winter season next year than we operated from Shannon to Boston this winter. As a result our total transatlantic seat capacity from Shannon will increase by 2,500 next winter.”

While Norwegian Air International will drop its Shannon to Boston/Providence route, its Shannon to New York service will expand to four flights per week for winter 2018/2019.