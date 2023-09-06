Busy time for farms ups pressure on processors

There is a slight hint of more positivity about the beef trade at the factories for this week, which is being taken as a favourable turn of the situation for the producers.

The favourable weather for harvesting has put pressure on some of the plants to get sufficient cattle to supply their needs as some producers concentrate on harvesting silage and maize crops.

Where supplies are tight, the factories are having to increase their prices on offer by around 5c/kg for both steers and heifers this week, which has been welcomed as offering the first sign of reversal of the downward trend over the past few weeks.

The base price for steer remained unchanged at a majority of the factories for the opening days of this week at 460c/kg, with those under pressure to get more stock offering 465c/kg.

The situation is similar for the heifers, with most of the factories offering a base of 470c/kg and those eager to get more intake on a base of 475c/kg.

The situation for producers has been eased with the big improvement in the weather, relieving the pressure to move stock off the heavier type soils as ground conditions dried out.

The weather has also turned to favouring the harvesting of the last of the third-cut silage as well as the cereal crops, both of which have been under severe pressure, with quality deteriorating each week.

Hard-selling

Beef producers have been advised by their leaders to hard sell any fit cattle and take more control of supplies in the hope of gaining a further hardening of the prices.

"When the prices we're being paid are compared to those in the UK, the factories have been increasing their profits at our expense over the past few months, and it is over time that producers took control of the situation again to ensure that we get a reasonable return" one source commented.

"It is approaching the season when a larger number of finished cattle will be coming off grass, and some control on the level of intake, to avoid an oversupply for the factories, will be crucial to ensure that prices lift further over the coming weeks," the source added.

The prices on offer for the young bulls continue a firm trade at a premium of 5-15c/kg over the same grade steer this week.

There is good demand for well-fleshed R-grade cows within the range of 410-415c/kg.

The intake at the factories for last week slipped by a further 1,300 head on the prior week, continuing the decline in numbers, which explains the pressure on the processors to get stock.

Supply came to 33,318 head, more than 3,000 head less than the same week last year, with most of the decline accounted for by the drop of 2,300 head in steers to 16,354 head.

All categories were lower than in 2022, with heifers at 8,627 head, cows amounting to 6,359 head and 1,366 young bulls making up the supply.