Stalemate on lamb prices this week

There is no movement in the trade for the lambs at the factories for this week, with the prices on offer remaining unchanged.

The processors continue to quote the lambs on 600-610 cents/kg plus the usual bonus payments for quality of 10-20c/kg as applicable.

"It is very hard to get them (the processors) to pay more when they are not under any pressure to get lambs, and that seems to be the situation this week," summed up one supplier.

"They are telling us that the market demand is not there for more lambs at present, and it seems that they are happy with a smaller intake and keeping the price down," they added.

That said, producers with well-finished lambs are reporting that the processors are paying up to 630 cents/kg and there are a few reports of suppliers with larger numbers of quality lambs to offer to the factories securing up to 650 cents/kg this week.

While the processors point out that the export demand is presently quiet, they still have the requirement to fill the orders on hand for both the export and home markets.

Producers are also anxious to keep lightening their stocks in as orderly a manner as possible with the forecast from Bord Bia over the past week that supplies are expected to be stronger for the remainder of this year and into 2024, which could put more pressure on prices unless there is a good pick up on the export trade.

Numbers on offer at the live sales at the marts have also increased, and auctioneers and mart managers are noticing the higher than usual percentage of under-fleshed lambs being entered for the sales.

The well-finished butcher-type lambs are a slightly quieter trade in general, with up to €90 over being paid.