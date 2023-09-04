Milk supply down 44m litres in first seven months of the year

In the first seven months of the year from January to July, milk supply was estimated at 5.6bn litres, a decline of 43.9m (-0.8%) when compared with the corresponding period for 2022, new CSO figures show.

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at over 1bn litres in July 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.2% (1.95m litres) when compared with July 2022.

Fat content rose from 4.03% in July 2022 to 4.13% in July 2023.

Protein content in July 2022 was 3.5% and remained unchanged in July 2023.

Butter production grew by 8.5% from 29,300 tonnes in July 2022 to 31,700 tonnes in July, while skim milk powder production fell from 22,100 tonnes in July 2022 to 20,200 tonnes in July 2023.

IFA meets with banks over potential cashflow issues

An Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) delegation met with banks this week to discuss what financial support options are available to dairy farmers.

The IFA has raised concerns around potential cashflow issues due to the substantial drop in milk price seen this year.

Following the meeting with representatives from AIB and Bank of Ireland, IFA dairy committee chairman Stephen Arthur said both banks advised that farmers should be encouraged to get in touch early if they think they might need cashflow support for their businesses.

"Farmers should recognise, quantify and communicate their needs to their bank sooner rather than later was the advice," Mr Arthur said.

The IFA said that "a suite of options is available to farmers, including loans for capital expenditure already carried out; stocking loans; and short-term working capital facilities to fund tax or other farm expenses".

"Other options include interest-only repayments; extension of overdraft facilities; and in certain cases an extension of loan terms."