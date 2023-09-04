Milk supply down 44m litres in first seven months of the year

Milk supply was estimated at 5.6bn litres from January to July.
Milk supply down 44m litres in first seven months of the year

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at over 1bn litres in July 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.2% (1.95m litres) when compared with July 2022.

Mon, 04 Sep, 2023 - 11:14
Kathleen O'Sullivan

In the first seven months of the year from January to July, milk supply was estimated at 5.6bn litres, a decline of 43.9m (-0.8%) when compared with the corresponding period for 2022, new CSO figures show.

Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at over 1bn litres in July 2023, a marginal decrease of 0.2% (1.95m litres) when compared with July 2022.

Fat content rose from 4.03% in July 2022 to 4.13% in July 2023. 

Protein content in July 2022 was 3.5% and remained unchanged in July 2023.

Butter production grew by 8.5% from 29,300 tonnes in July 2022 to 31,700 tonnes in July, while skim milk powder production fell from 22,100 tonnes in July 2022 to 20,200 tonnes in July 2023.

IFA meets with banks over potential cashflow issues

An Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) delegation met with banks this week to discuss what financial support options are available to dairy farmers.

The IFA has raised concerns around potential cashflow issues due to the substantial drop in milk price seen this year.

Following the meeting with representatives from AIB and Bank of Ireland, IFA dairy committee chairman Stephen Arthur said both banks advised that farmers should be encouraged to get in touch early if they think they might need cashflow support for their businesses.

"Farmers should recognise, quantify and communicate their needs to their bank sooner rather than later was the advice," Mr Arthur said.

The IFA said that "a suite of options is available to farmers, including loans for capital expenditure already carried out; stocking loans; and short-term working capital facilities to fund tax or other farm expenses".

"Other options include interest-only repayments; extension of overdraft facilities; and in certain cases an extension of loan terms."

Read More

IFA meets with banks over potential cashflow issues on farms due to substantial milk price drop

More in this section

Close-up on a farmer working at a farm and walking around the fields checking the grass IFA meets with banks over potential cashflow issues on farms due to substantial milk price drop
Precious produce Teagasc Winter Milk Open Day takes place next week
Meat industry,meats hanging in the cold store. Cattles cut and hanged on hook in a slaughterhouse. Halal cutting. Time for farmers 'to toughen when selling cattle and seek higher prices'
#Farming - Dairy
<p>From now, any farmer or other professional fertiliser end user who purchases fertiliser, including lime, has to be resgistered as a professional end user with the Department of Agriculture.</p>

National Fertiliser Database comes into effect with 90,000 farmers registered so far

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd