National Fertiliser Database comes into effect with 90,000 farmers registered so far

Farmers who have not yet registered can do so themselves or through their agents using agfood.ie.
National Fertiliser Database comes into effect with 90,000 farmers registered so far

From now, any farmer or other professional fertiliser end user who purchases fertiliser, including lime, has to be resgistered as a professional end user with the Department of Agriculture.

Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 16:52
Kathleen O'Sullivan

90,000 farmers have registered so far with the National Fertiliser Database, which comes into effect from today, September 1.

From now, any farmer or other professional fertiliser end user who purchases fertiliser, including lime, has to be resgistered as a professional end user with the Department of Agriculture.

Additionally, farmers involved in the import of fertiliser, farm-to-farm transfers, and/or retail sale of fertiliser must also register as fertiliser economic operators.

Farmers who have not yet registered can do so themselves or through their agents using agfood.ie.

Strong engagement

While many farmers will not purchase fertiliser at this time of year, there have been "exceptionally strong" farmer registrations on the National Fertiliser Database, with over 90,000 farmers registered as of September 1. 

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said there has been "phenomenal engagement" with the new system by farmers and their agents, "which further demonstrates farmers' willingness to embrace positive changes". 

"Registration is a very simple process. I encourage those who have yet to register to do so as soon as possible to avoid any potential disruption to their farming operations," Mr McConalogue added. 

Requirements

The legislative requirements on the sale and import of fertiliser also come into force today. 

Around 1,000 fertiliser economic operators (merchants and farmers) have registered on the database. 

From today, all fertiliser imports into the State must be notified to the database within 72 hours of import and all data on fertiliser transactions must be recorded by economic operators.

The National Fertiliser Database has been developed to record fertiliser sales along the supply chain, achieve better compliance with water quality and environmental ambitions, and help Ireland meet commitments to the European Commission arising from the fifth Nitrates Action Programme.

Read More

Farmers to begin navigating Fertiliser Register regulations

More in this section

Precious produce Teagasc Winter Milk Open Day takes place next week
Meat industry,meats hanging in the cold store. Cattles cut and hanged on hook in a slaughterhouse. Halal cutting. Time for farmers 'to toughen when selling cattle and seek higher prices'
Aberdeen Angus looking to camera in county Clare, Ireland. Department announces changes to catch crop grazing rules
#Farming - Agribusiness
<p>IFA liquid milk chairman Keith O’Boyle said it’s vital that farmers spend time looking at all the options as the terms and interest rates applicable vary considerably.</p>

IFA meets with banks over potential cashflow issues on farms due to substantial milk price drop

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd