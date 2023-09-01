IFA meets with banks over potential cashflow issues on farms due to substantial milk price drop

An Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) delegation met with banks this week to discuss what financial support options are available to dairy farmers.

The IFA has raised concerns around potential cashflow issues due to the substantial drop in milk price seen this year.

Following the meeting with representatives from AIB and Bank of Ireland, IFA dairy committee chairman Stephen Arthur said both banks advised that farmers should be encouraged to get in touch early if they think they might need cashflow support for their businesses.

"Farmers should recognise, quantify and communicate their needs to their bank sooner rather than later was the advice," Mr Arthur said.

The IFA said that "a suite of options is available to farmers, including loans for capital expenditure already carried out; stocking loans; and short-term working capital facilities to fund tax or other farm expenses".

"Other options include interest-only repayments; extension of overdraft facilities; and in certain cases an extension of loan terms."

Knee-jerk reaction

IFA liquid milk chairman Keith O’Boyle said it’s vital that farmers spend time looking at all the options as the terms and interest rates applicable vary considerably.

"A knee-jerk reaction would be to request an extension to overdraft facilities, but that is the most expensive form of credit," Mr O'Boyle said.

"Farmers need to sit down now and do a cashflow forecast into next year to enable them to assess their individual situation."

The IFA said it plans to meet other financial providers in the short term and will issue a guidance document to its members on all options available.

Wipe €2bn from revenues

Milk price drops so far this year will "wipe €2bn from dairy farmers' revenues in 2023" and in turn have "reduced spending in rural communities by possibly double that amount", analysis has shown.

This is going to have a "very serious impact" not only on dairy farmers themselves, "but on the wider rural economy in 2023 and well into 2024" according to Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack.

2023 has seen severe cuts to milk price paid to farmers, Mr McCormack said, so it "comes as no surprise to see the spending power of dairy farmers dramatically deteriorate, and this is being reported by businesses across rural communities that provide goods and services to dairy farmers and the wider dairy industry".

"From concrete to shed suppliers, to milking equipment to farm machinery, the reports coming back are that dairy farmers have stopped buying and investing. Only the very basics are being purchased and this is going to have a dramatic impact on the local economy," the ICMSA warned.

Largest reduction occurring in Cork

The association has carried out an analysis of each of the 26 counties to establish the reduction in revenues earned by dairy farmers over the last two years.

Results show the "dramatic drops" in milk values with almost €2bn less expected to be paid to dairy farmers in 2023 versus 2022.

At county level, the largest reduction is occurring in Co Cork with almost half a billion of a drop according to the ICMSA analysis, while Co Tipperary will lose almost a quarter of a billion in direct revenues.

The analysis used an average milk price of 59c per litre for 2022 and an expected average price of 37c per litre for 2023 with production expected to fall by 2% year-on-year given the weather and price conditions prevailing at present.