Teagasc Winter Milk Open Day takes place next week

The theme of the event is 'future-proofing our winter milk systems'.
Fri, 01 Sep, 2023 - 14:37
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Teagasc National Winter Milk Open Day will take place next week in Johnstown Castle, Co Wexford.

The theme of the event on Wednesday, September 6, which kicks off at 11am, is 'future-proofing our winter milk systems'.

On the day there will be an opportunity to learn about the Teagasc winter milk research programme and the technologies and practices available to ensure that winter milk farms are equipped to embrace and overcome any future challenges within the industry.

Speaking in advance of the open day, James Dunne, Teagasc winter milk specialist said: "Winter milk producers constitute a vital sub-sector within the Irish dairy industry. 

Year-on-year these farms meet demand for a consistent daily supply of quality fresh milk to the domestic market as well as providing winter volumes for the manufacture of specific products. 

"Nonetheless, the sector faces the significant challenge of increased production costs projected for winter 2023 as well as the wider industry challenges relating to environmental and social sustainability."

Finding solutions

Michael Dineen, senior research officer with responsibility for the Teagasc winter milk research programme, reiterated the important role that winter milk producers provide. 

He added: "Our research objectives are designed to support these producers by finding solutions that help future-proof their systems. 

"We have placed a large emphasis on quantifying the effect of these potential solutions on milk production performance, environmental emissions, and overall economics. 

"Next week’s event will feature new research looking at the replacement of imported feed ingredients in winter milk diets as well as promising new results on reducing the methane production of winter milk cows."

<p>From now, any farmer or other professional fertiliser end user who purchases fertiliser, including lime, has to be resgistered as a professional end user with the Department of Agriculture.</p>

National Fertiliser Database comes into effect with 90,000 farmers registered so far

