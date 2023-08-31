Time for farmers 'to toughen when selling cattle and seek higher prices'

ICSA beef chairman Edmund Graham is advising farmers that "the ball is back in their court".
The ICSA said beef producers here are becoming "more and more despondent at not being paid a fair price". 

Thu, 31 Aug, 2023 - 14:56
Kathleen O'Sullivan

It is time for farmers "to toughen when selling cattle and seek higher prices", the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) has said.

"This week has seen a marked change with factories actively looking for cattle and quotes have increased by as much as 10c/kg," he said. 

Far below

Mr Graham pointed out that prices have been "far below the level paid in our export markets for most of the summer" and that factories "have taken excess profit". 

"It is now time to claw back some of this. If we look at the Bord Bia market tracking for the most recent available week, [August 19], we see that Irish prime beef prices have been 34c/kg behind the EU comparable figure. 

"The most recent figures from Bord Bia indicate an Irish composite price of €4.56/kg for prime cattle compared to the EU export benchmark price of €4.90/kg. That’s a differential of 34c/kg which cannot be explained away." 

Mr Graham said the situation has been even more dire when Irish prices are compared to those in the UK. 

"The last time we saw prices here on par with UK prices was back in January of this year. Since then, a significant price gap has opened, and UK prices have remained consistently higher than what is being offered to Irish producers," Mr Graham added.

'Morale is definitely low'

Mr Graham said beef producers here are becoming "more and more despondent at not being paid a fair price". 

"Morale is definitely low, but anger is growing too. It is shameful that there has been no acknowledgement from the processors that it is costing more than ever to produce beef; it is shameful that our beef farmers are expected to produce at below any recognised Teagasc cost of production figures; and it is not economically sustainable at a time of escalating costs." 

Mr Graham encouraged farmers to "fight for the best prices possible". 

"Each and every farmer who has dealings with the big processors needs to push hard for prices as there is more to be had than general quotes would suggest. It is still not enough but we need to keep the pressure on to close those price gaps," he added.

Strongly resist

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) also urged farmers this week to "strongly resist any attempts by factories to buy cattle at lower quotes", and to consider the mart outlet "where prices for forward store and finished cattle are proving compatible with factory quotes".

IFA national livestock committee chairman Brendan Golden said there are indications of tighter grass cattle supplies in the coming weeks due to poor weather conditions, and demand is expected to increase from Northern Irish buyers for finished cattle as the year progresses.

Hopes that beef prices freefall has bottomed out

Farming
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

