Department announces changes to catch crop grazing rules

The Department of Agriculture has announced further changes to catch crop grazing rules.

The modifications relate to the GAEC Standard 6 rules.

This standard is part of the necessary conditionality associated with the implementation of the Basic Income Support for Sustainability Scheme (BISS) under the new CAP Strategic Plan.

Its objective is to protect soil from poaching and erosion by providing a minimum level of soil cover (which means green cover) and to avoid bare soil during periods that are most sensitive.

Farmer concern

These adjustments have been made in response to concern expressed by farmers about the practicality and impact of some of the measures required under the standard, the department said.

The changes announced mean that stubble is acceptable as part of the required lie-back area, provided that:

The animals can access the lie-back area at all times;

There is sufficient green cover established in the lie-back area, as required under the stubble management requirements of the Nitrates Regulations;

There is no repeated poaching of either the lie-back area or the catch crop area.

As already announced, a minimum of 30% of the total land area must be provided for lie-back.

GAEC 6 also requires a 3m grass buffer strip to be maintained around the external area of the parcel/area in catch crops.

An increased buffer strip of 4m applies beside watercourses. The buffer strip may be used as part of the lie-back area.

Livestock may be grazed on the entire area, however, landowners must manage the parcel to prevent excessive poaching or damage which could lead to the erosion of soil.

The department said it will closely monitor the implementation of the GAEC 6 standard to ensure that its objectives are being achieved, and will review these arrangements in light of experience.

Difficult year for tillage

Farm organisations have been raising concerns around the requirements in recent days.

Welcoming the department’s latest announced changes, Macra said that the "controversy surrounding this matter highlights the need for more timely and greater clarity of requirements under regulations".

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said that "active engagement is key and greater work must be done to ensure avoidable consequences to regulation changes which are simply not practical".

Ms Houlihan said "this has been a difficult year for the tillage sector, and many farmers have been working in good faith to implement these regulations at significant cost, not just in the cost of grass seed but also the additional mental strain", added Ms. Houlihan.

"Such decisions do little to attract young farmers into tillage, which has greater implication beyond the farm gate in terms of the development of rural areas and generation renewal."

Macra agricultural affairs chairman Liam Hanrahan added: "Farm business planning is a key part of a viable business, and the introduction of such measures under short time frames is simply not feasible from a practical viewpoint, nor does it support farmers in their financial and farm management planning."