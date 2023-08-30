Farmers and contractors reminded of value of hedgerows

Farmers and contractors are being urged to think about the value of hedgerows on farms this season.

National Hedgerow Week was launched this week in Co Dublin.

In a new partnership, Teagasc and the Heritage Council will jointly coordinate this year’s programme of events.

Running from September 1 to 8, Hedgerow Week provides an opportunity for farmers, ecologists, and the public to collaborate and celebrate the versatility of Ireland's hedges.

Benefits of hedgerows

While providing shelter and food for a myriad of species, hedges also capture and store carbon dioxide making them invaluable allies in the fight against climate change.

From a farming perspective, they act as windbreaks, protecting crops and livestock, and preventing soil erosion.

Maximising the benefits of hedgerows is challenging, and many of the events taking place throughout the week are designed to address these challenges.

Specialists will be on hand to provide machinery demonstrations at different locations across the four provinces, while farm walks and presentations have been organised to raise awareness and inform the public.

Homes, food, and shelter

National Hedgerow Week 2023 was launched by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett on the farm of Doris Coyne, Westmanstown, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Ms Hackett, who is responsible for land use and biodiversity within the department, said: "Hedgerows are essential features for biodiversity on our farms.

They act as homes, food, and shelter for wildlife, big and small, and provide safe corridors in which to travel and seek protection.

"I urge all farmers and contractors across the country to think about the value of hedgerows on farms this season, and to remember wildlife when it comes to hedge management, particularly on internal hedges."

The Department of Agriculture is currently conducting a review of the environmental impact assessment thresholds for the removal of these features, and Ms Hackett said she looks "forward to its completion in the coming weeks".