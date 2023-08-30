Farmers and contractors reminded of value of hedgerows

"Hedgerows are essential features for biodiversity on our farms."
Farmers and contractors reminded of value of hedgerows

Running from September 1 to 8, Hedgerow Week provides an opportunity for farmers, ecologists, and the public to collaborate and celebrate the versatility of our hedges.

Wed, 30 Aug, 2023 - 14:59
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Farmers and contractors are being urged to think about the value of hedgerows on farms this season.

National Hedgerow Week was launched this week in Co Dublin. 

In a new partnership, Teagasc and the Heritage Council will jointly coordinate this year’s programme of events.

Running from September 1 to 8, Hedgerow Week provides an opportunity for farmers, ecologists, and the public to collaborate and celebrate the versatility of Ireland's hedges.

Benefits of hedgerows

While providing shelter and food for a myriad of species, hedges also capture and store carbon dioxide making them invaluable allies in the fight against climate change. 

From a farming perspective, they act as windbreaks, protecting crops and livestock, and preventing soil erosion.

Maximising the benefits of hedgerows is challenging, and many of the events taking place throughout the week are designed to address these challenges. 

Specialists will be on hand to provide machinery demonstrations at different locations across the four provinces, while farm walks and presentations have been organised to raise awareness and inform the public.

Homes, food, and shelter

National Hedgerow Week 2023 was launched by Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett on the farm of Doris Coyne, Westmanstown, Lucan, Co Dublin.

Ms Hackett, who is responsible for land use and biodiversity within the department, said: "Hedgerows are essential features for biodiversity on our farms. 

They act as homes, food, and shelter for wildlife, big and small, and provide safe corridors in which to travel and seek protection.

"I urge all farmers and contractors across the country to think about the value of hedgerows on farms this season, and to remember wildlife when it comes to hedge management, particularly on internal hedges."

The Department of Agriculture is currently conducting a review of the environmental impact assessment thresholds for the removal of these features, and Ms Hackett said she looks "forward to its completion in the coming weeks".

Read More

Nature ‘doesn’t do hedge-cutting’

More in this section

Fresh Ribeye Steaks at the Butcher Shop EPA social media post encouraging cut to red meat intake deleted
Ornua chief executive to step down Ornua chief executive to step down
Sowing Seed By Hand 1,400kg yield difference between highest and lowest yielding grasses
#Farming - Rural Life
<p>2023 has seen severe cuts to milk price paid to farmers, Mr McCormack said, so it "comes as no surprise to see the spending power of dairy farmers dramatically deteriorate".</p>

Milk price drop will wipe €2bn from dairy farmers' revenues - ICMSA

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd