'Real fear' over nitrates derogation 'carnage'

Mr Fleming said that farmers are not just “confused, they’re frustrated”.
“This is going to devastate West Cork,” he said.
“The idea of expanding and driving on, that was for my generation, it doesn’t seem to be for the future.”
Mr Fleming added that there is “an onus on us to defend ourselves”, and he called on politicians to stand up for farmers.
Tim Lombard told therecently that farmers’ fears over the “ticking timebomb” that threatens their industry are growing as a possible cut to the nitrates derogation is nearing.
Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is being urged to go before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine as soon as possible to discuss the matter.
Fine Gael senator and vice-chairman of the committee Mr Lombard said that “the potential of us losing the derogation is very possible and what that means for us as an agricultural entity is huge”.