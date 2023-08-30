1,400kg yield difference between highest and lowest yielding grasses

Grass measurement data from Irish dairy farms indicates that well-managed perennial ryegrass pastures last eight years after reseeding without significant loss of dry matter production.

It is to be expected that a perennial species should produce similar amounts of dry matter each year, where all factors affecting growth remain optimal.

This is now confirmed in 649 paddocks across 101 Irish grassland farms, where eight varieties of perennial ryegrass (PRG) were sown between 2012 and 2021. These paddocks were treated similarly to all other farm paddocks in terms of grazing, fertilisation, and weed control.

Farmers on the trial were required to complete at least 30 farm walks per year, and their grass measurement data for each paddock was taken from the PastureBaseIreland grassland management decision support tool.

On farms where at least 30 farm walks per year were not carried out, paddock data was excluded from calculations.

According to Teagasc, this measuring of the actual production of varieties, as they age, is a more accurate method of assessing persistence, than the ground score measurements on grass variety plots used up to now.

The persistence of a variety has two major impacts for farmers. Varieties that are less persistent must be reseeded more often, to maintain adequate levels of forage. And the cumulative difference between high and low-yielding varieties will increase each year, after sowing a persistent variety.

The eight varieties sown were: AberChoice (heading date June 9); AberGain (heading date June 4); Astonenergy (heading date June 2); Drumbo (heading date June 7); Kintyre (heading date June 6); Majestic (heading date June 1); Twymax (heading date June 7); and Tyrella (heading date June 4).

They were chosen because they were all recommended list varieties that provided a fair representation of the varieties sown on progressive grassland farms in Ireland from 2012 to 2021.

Average dry matter production was found to fall from about 15,500kg of dry matter per hectare in the first year to 14,000kg in the second year. Then it recovered to 14,750kg by the eighth year.

One-year-old swards produced 955kg more than the average of two to four-year-old swards, but there was no difference in dry matter production between one-year-old swards and five to eight-year-old swards.

AberGain had the highest production (15,376kg/ha/year), growing 1,389kg per year, more than the lowest-producing variety.

The pattern of production over time was similar for all varieties as they aged.

This on-farm trial will continue indefinitely, in order to assess the ongoing persistency of these varieties as they age to 10 years and beyond.

Ciarán Hearn and Michael O’Donovan reported the trail results at the Teagasc Moorepark Open Day, and they acknowledged the support of the Walsh Scholar Programme, UCD, PastureBase Ireland, and VistaMilk.

Meanwhile, it is getting late for timely reseeding. Autumn reseeding is the preferred option on many farms, but timing is critical, because the weather can change quickly, according to Teagasc advisors, who recommend reseeding before the first week in September.

Delaying until later in September risks poor germination due to falling soil temperatures, deteriorating soil conditions for establishing a firm seed bed, and less opportunity for post-emergence spray, and for a grazing before the winter.

The 2023 Pasture Profit Index (PPI) list published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) can be used to identify the best varieties to sow when reseeding, for best return on investment.