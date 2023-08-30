Hopes that beef prices freefall has bottomed out

Stability on the beef prices is maintained at the factories this week in a welcome reprieve to the falling trend over the past four months.

While the intake continues to deliver strong numbers to the processors, the indications are that there is demand for the extra numbers from the marketplace, with last week slipping 1,300 head behind the corresponding week last year.

Producers are optimistic that the steer base price decline has bottomed out at 460c/kg, which is being quoted by most of the plants for this week, with some deals for up to 465c/kg being reported.

The trade for heifers follows a similar pattern on a general base price of 465c/kg and up to 470c/kg for quality in larger numbers.

Cow prices are also stable. The R-grade cows are making 410-415c/kg, while the young bulls are holding at up to 10c/kg premium over the equivalent grade steer on low numbers.

However, the downturn in trade has taken a heavy bite out of producers' returns, with the typical load of animals, steers, heifers or cows down by over €5,000 since mid-April.

The total decline has been further compounded by the effect of the difficult weather conditions on farms having a restriction on performance.

Official Department of Agriculture compiled returns from the factories show that the average price across all export factories has dropped by up to 76c/kg since mid-April for steers.

The average for heifers is down by up to 71c/kg, while the cow prices have taken the heaviest blow with a decline of up to 77c/kg over the same period.

Analysis of the official figures show very little variation on the scale of price drop across the main categories of steers, heifers and cows.

The national average R=4- steer price has dropped from 551c/kg for the week ending April 14 to 483c/kg for the week ending August 20. The average for O=3= steer declined from 549c/kg to 475c/kg over the same period.

The average for O-3heifers is down from 555c/kg to 482c/kg for O=3= grade, while U-3=heifers fared slightly better, declining from 569c/kg to 498c/kg over the four months.

While the trade for manufacturing beef has been strongest so far this year, the cow prices were not exempt from the scale of the price drop.

The national average for O-3- cows fell by 77c/kg from 475c/kg to 398c/kg, while the price for P=2+ fell by 69c/kg from 445c/kg average to 376c/kg.

Supplies for last week were slightly down on the previous week at 34,504 head, which included 16,190 steers, 9,329 heifers, 6,697 cows and 1,575 young bulls.