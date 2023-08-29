Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

Lamb quality down as farmers hold back on meal

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 14:07
Martin Ryan

While the general trade for lambs at the factories this week has continued on a steady tone, some of the processors are showing nervousness on the markets forward.

Processors quoting for the week are offering a base price ranging 600-620c/kg plus the usual bonus of 10-20c/kg on qualifying lambs.

However, some of the factories are not showing their hand and opting to deal directly with suppliers for lambs in the required numbers and playing the situation on a day-by-day going forward.

Demand overall is reported to be somewhat mixed, while suppliers are reporting that up to 640c/kg is achievable, and some have managed to get deals on up to 645c/kg for lambs this week.

In the meantime, the processors are not happy with the percentage of poorly finished lambs being supplied. It was a problem with the spring lambs and has continued throughout the year. 

A combination of the poor weather conditions and producers feeding less meal is showing in the finish on the carcases at the factories.

"The breeders are not feeding as much meal, because of the price, and they believe that they are not going to get the returns on it. That's at the root of the problem," summed up one supplier.

Poorer grass growth for periods of the year and the wet conditions on many farms have been adding to the fall off in the quality of finish on the lambs being supplied to the factories.

The number on offer at the live sales at the marts is increasing week-on-week. The demand is reported to be good, with up to €120 over being recorded at the top of the trade.

