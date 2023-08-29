Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 

EPA social media post encouraging cut to red meat intake deleted

The EPA said that its intention was to share "helpful advice, not to cause any confusion".

Tue, 29 Aug, 2023 - 10:27
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A social media post by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that caused outrage amongst the farming community in recent days has been removed.

Farmers have criticised the EPA for "dishing out dietary advice" saying that it "is not an area the EPA should be getting into".

The post by the EPA on social media platform X read: "Ready to be healthier, wealthier and more fabulous? Cut down your red meat intake."

The EPA went on to advise the public to take a number of steps: 

"Reduce food waste: We throw out about 10% of the meat we buy.

"Reduce your red meat consumption slowly: veggie lunches, Meat Free Mondays etc.

"Be more adventurous - try veggie recipes."

The post has since been deleted from the platform.

'Complex area'

In a statement responding to queries on the post, the agency said: "The EPA has a responsibility to provide the public with advice on any measure that may help to protect and sustain our environment and lower carbon emissions. 

"We regularly share sustainable options on social media platforms that some people might like to explore and, from time to time, this includes advice on food and food waste. We acknowledge that this particular tweet was open to interpretation."

The EPA said that its intention was to share "helpful advice, not to cause any confusion, but we acknowledge how it may have been perceived differently".

"Therefore, we decided to remove the tweet to avoid any unnecessary attention on what is a complex area," the agency said.

It added that it is engaging with agricultural groups on this, and it is "confident that the engagement will bring clarity for all".

Farmer outrage

The social media post caused outrage among farmers. 

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) said it was "taken aback to see a blatant anti-meat crusade".

"The tweet from the EPA suggests that cutting back on meat makes you 'healthier, wealthier and more fabulous' - views which are subjective depending on context and then compounds this with the misleading suggestion that food waste is a meat problem when in fact most research says it is much more pronounced with fruit and vegetables, as well as bread," ICSA president Dermot Kelleher said. 

"Dishing out dietary advice is not an area the EPA should be getting into given their role as a trusted scientific referee. 

"The tweet might well be acceptable from a vegan or vegetarian lobby group. 

"However, in the context of a body charged with environmental regulation, and key data measurement in respect of climate and water, it really isn't good judgement to be seen to be actively campaigning against Irish livestock products."

Karen Walsh

