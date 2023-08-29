Milk price drop will wipe €2bn from dairy farmers' revenues - ICMSA

Milk price drops so far this year will "wipe €2bn from dairy farmers' revenues in 2023" and in turn have "reduced spending in rural communities by possibly double that amount", analysis has shown.

This is going to have a "very serious impact" not only on dairy farmers themselves, "but on the wider rural economy in 2023 and well into 2024" according to Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association president Pat McCormack.

2023 has seen severe cuts to milk price paid to farmers, Mr McCormack said, so it "comes as no surprise to see the spending power of dairy farmers dramatically deteriorate, and this is being reported by businesses across rural communities that provide goods and services to dairy farmers and the wider dairy industry".

"From concrete to shed suppliers, to milking equipment to farm machinery, the reports coming back are that dairy farmers have stopped buying and investing. Only the very basics are being purchased and this is going to have a dramatic impact on the local economy," the ICMSA warned.

Largest reduction occurring in Cork

The association has carried out an analysis of each of the 26 counties to establish the reduction in revenues earned by dairy farmers over the last two years.

Results show the "dramatic drops" in milk values with almost €2bn less expected to be paid to dairy farmers in 2023 versus 2022.

At county level, the largest reduction is occurring in Co Cork with almost half a billion of a drop according to the ICMSA analysis, while Co Tipperary will lose almost a quarter of a billion in direct revenues.

Data from the ICMSA on the expected reduction in dairy incomes in 2023 due to the fall in milk prices.

"These counties have large processors and this is where the multiplier effect can bite even harder with so many indirect jobs depending on the dairy sector," the ICMSA said.

Mr McCormack said this is an "astounding amount" to lose from the rural economy, "as we all know that farmers spend in their local communities and many local services and companies are dependent on farmers".

With an output multiplier of two for dairy, the total deficit from the Irish rural economy could be €4bn for 2023, the ICMSA said.

'Severe' price reductions

The analysis used an average milk price of 59c per litre for 2022 and an expected average price of 37c per litre for 2023 with production expected to fall by 2% year-on-year given the weather and price conditions prevailing at present.

According to the organisation, this means that almost 38% of dairy revenues have been "wiped away in the space of 12 months and this analysis does not include the very severe cost elements facing dairy farmers, meaning that dairy farm incomes will be severely hit in 2023".

"While fertiliser has reduced somewhat, most fertiliser was purchased early in the year or last year at inflated prices and unfortunately, electricity and feed remain stubbornly high.

"Milk price reductions have been very severe and will have a massive impact on dairy farmer income in 2023," Mr McCormack commented.

The ICMSA president has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to "immediately convene a meeting of the dairy forum so that a clear strategy can be put in place to kickstart an immediate recovery in milk price".