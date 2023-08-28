Ornua chief executive to step down

Ornua chief executive John Jordan is to step down to take up a new role as chief operating officer at a US-based private equity company.

Earlier this year it was announced turnover at the co-operative grew by 36.7% to €3.4bn, despite a "uniquely challenging year", while the Kerrygold brand reached a significant milestone, celebrating six decades since the brand’s launch in 1962, with over 11 million packets of butter and cheese sold globally each week.

A spokesperson explained the process of selecting a new chief executive will begin immediately. The board of Ornua has appointed current chief financial officer Donal Buggy as interim chief executive to lead the organisation during the transition period.

Ornua Co-operative chairman Aidan O’Driscoll said: “John Jordan has been an excellent chief executive for Ornua over the past five years, and prior to that, he held several other key management roles.

"John has given a huge part of his professional life to Ornua, as he joined us approximately 30 years ago. It has been a privilege to work with him, and on behalf of the board, the Executive and the rest of the Ornua team, I want to thank John for all his efforts and wish him the very best for the future."

Before taking the helm at Ornua, Mr Jordan was chief executive of the co-operative's operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, leading the regional development of Ornua’s brands, including Kerrygold and Pilgrim’s Choice, as well as working with Ornua’s retail partners to develop new opportunities in the private label sector of the market.

Prior to this, he was CEO of DPI Speciality Foods based in California, a division of Ornua and the third largest speciality food distributor in the US. He has also held a variety of senior commercial roles within the organisation in Dublin and within international subsidiaries.

"I am very pleased that we are in a position to appoint someone of the quality of Donal Buggy as interim CEO. Donal has been CFO at Ornua since 2013 and is widely known and highly respected by Ornua staff, customers and industry peers.

"The board and I are very confident in his ability to lead Ornua ably during the coming period. John Jordan will work with the board and Donal to ensure a smooth and efficient transition," Mr O'Driscoll added.

Commenting on his departure, Mr Jordan said: “It has been a huge honour for me to be the chief executive of Ornua, and to have spent three decades working in this business.

"I am so proud of the positive impact that Ornua creates for its Co-Op shareholders and, in turn, for the 14,000 Irish dairy farming families that supply them and enable Ornua to create world-class premium products for our customers globally. I am confident that Ornua will go from strength to strength. We have great brands and a brilliant team.”