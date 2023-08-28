Back to school for the kids and the shed for the cattle

September is on the horizon and the extremely difficult harvest is approaching its end for another year. The ploughing is only a mere days away, and the evenings are closing in fast, which can only mean one thing - that it is time to advance the winter preparations. Once children go back to school, the winter just seems to appear rapidly.

It is always a good plan to prepare well in advance of stock going inside. What problems, damage or poor functionality around facilities do you need to address from last winter? Were there any safety issues around cattle handling for both people and stock? Did you have problems with ventilation, leading to health issues in stock?

It is so much easier if your yard is ready well in advance of housing, as you never know when the Irish weather might change. Sheds should be washed out and disinfected before stock return inside, particularly young stock housing.

Don’t leave it until the last minute to get sheds ready, as you never know what jobs might need to be done until you take a walk around and make a list. You may need help to get some of your facilities in order. Starting early will make it easier to get that help well in advance of housing.

Calving Facilities

Calving boxes should be cleaned out and allowed to dry properly before disinfecting. Are your calving gates is in full working order and is the rope used to pull the headgate in good condition?

If you have one, check that your calving camera is working correctly in advance of housing. It is always much easier to do any repairs when there are no animals in the shed.

Shed cleaning

Ideally, all housing facilities should be cleaned out before the new housing period starts.

Newly housed animals of all ages are stressed and, as a result, are more prone to diseases which may be present in sheds from the previous winter.

As a result, slats, straw beds and cubicles should ideally be power-washed and disinfected pre-housing. Also, remember to clean out meal and water troughs thoroughly before the next batch starts feeding out of them.

Feeding equipment

Along with preparing the sheds and handling facilities, you will also need to check feeding equipment. Shear grabs, tine grabs, block cutters, bale handlers, diet feeders, etc. all have plenty of moving parts that need maintenance.

Inspect all hydraulic pipes and fittings along with making sure that any brackets or pins are not suffering from cracks or wear and tear. Get tractors and loaders serviced in advance of the winter too.

Creep feeders, troughs and racks used to feed meal and forage should also be checked for any repairs needed.

Make a list of repairs and maintenance

Check that all structures and fittings in your sheds are still sound after last winter.

Ensure that feed barriers are secure and that all bolts and locks are in working order. Any faults could result in injury to you or your animals.

Inspect all cubicles for structural stability and check that all mats or mattresses and brisket boards are secure.

Water troughs should be inspected for any leaks, and you should also ensure that they are fixed securely to walls or gates. They should also be cleaned out and disinfected.

Water pipes and fittings should be checked for faults and replaced where necessary.

Are all doors and gates swinging correctly and safely before stock returns indoors? Old or broken fixtures should be repaired or replaced.

Slat mats should be checked to ensure they all remain secured.

Creep gates should also be inspected to make sure they can be opened and closed easily and quickly when required.

Ensure that all agitation points are securely covered.

Check that your calving gate is in good working order, and while you are at it have a look at your calving jack and make sure it is ok and that the two ropes are with it.

Inspect all electrical fittings and replace any bulbs required. Don’t risk substandard fittings.

Look at all gutters and downpipes to ensure they are clear of debris and won’t get blocked and cause unwanted flooding of sheds over the winter.

Perspex roof lights should be cleaned where possible and damaged ones replaced -It is amazing how much more light clean or new sheets provide.

Brian Reidy is an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.