Specialised in-calf heifer producer to host farm walk

Michael Cunniffe

Mon, 28 Aug, 2023 - 11:55

Michael Cunniffe, a specialised producer of in-calf suckler replacement heifers, will open the gates of his farm next week to highlight how he makes grass work in his system.

Farming approximately 50ha and purchasing 150 heifers annually, Michael’s system is based on growing these heifers as efficiently as possible on grazed grass and silage only over the winter months.

“We supply top-quality replacement heifers in-calf to suckler herds around the country. The aim here is to grow the heifers to their potential on a grass-only diet,” Michael explained.

Drystock Enterprise Runner-up in the 2022 Grassland Farmer of the Year competition, Michael has prioritised grassland management on his farm, with the development of a paddock system, soil fertility improvements and the inclusion of both clover and multispecies swards to reduce the dependence on chemical nitrogen.

Purchasing heifers of differing breeds every autumn, these heifers are grazed on-farm and are mated with easy-calving Limousin bulls before being sold to other suckler farms directly from Michael’s yard. 

Broadly speaking, three types of heifers are available – ‘powerful’ heifers suited to bred weanlings, more muscly type heifers to produce show calves, and heifers with good breeding values to suit larger, commercial suckler farmers.

On sire selection, Michael said: “We use pedigree Limousin stock bulls. That’s a part of the business I have to work hard at – both in terms of sourcing the genetics and matching the heifer to the bull in order to get the best outcome. The last thing a farmer wants to see is a difficult calving after buying a heifer.”

Farm walk

The farm walk will take place on Michael’s farm on Thursday, August 31, at 6.30pm. The farm is located at Mount Prospect, Co. Roscommon, Eircode: F42 DH79. Tickets can be booked on the Teagasc website.

<p>Peadar O'Driscoll in West Cork: 'The plan for the rest of this month and September is to build grass cover to try and extend my grazing season as much as possible.' Picture: Denis Minihane.</p>

