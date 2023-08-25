Veterinary Council launches public consultation on new corporate strategy

This will replace the VCI's current strategy which runs from 2019-2023.
The new corporate strategy will outline the proposed mission statement, vision, and objectives of the VCI over the next four years. 

Kathleen O'Sullivan

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) is launching a public consultation on its new corporate strategy for 2024-2027.

This will replace the VCI's current strategy which runs from 2019-2023.

The VCI, which is the independent statutory body responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing, has opened the consultation to all stakeholders including the public, veterinary professionals, organisations and individuals.

It will run until Wednesday, September 13.

The VCI is encouraging interested parties to complete a short survey on the strategy or email submissions directly.

The new corporate strategy will outline the proposed mission statement, vision, and objectives of the VCI over the next four years. 

The consultation will also seek insight into the challenges facing practitioners and stakeholders.

Direction and priorities

Niamh Muldoon, chief executive and registrar of the VCI said: "Our new corporate strategy will set out the VCI’s direction and priorities over the next four years as we continue our role in regulating and managing the veterinary professions. 

"As always, we will be guided by our core responsibility to maintain and protect public and animal health in a transparent and collaborative way.

"It is important to us at the VCI that we hear the views, concerns and opinions of veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses, as well as the many others who are key stakeholders in the sector. "

