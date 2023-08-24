Baileys Cow title for 2023 goes to Armagh 

Six-year-old Holstein Friesian cow Lumville M Danoise owned by Clive and Joel Richarson from Co Armagh has been crowned the 2023 Diageo Baileys Irish Champion Dairy Cow.

At the 80th Virginia Show in Co Cavan this week, Annaghmore Holsteins herdsman Joshua Ebron was presented with the cheque for €3,000 and the Virginia Milk Products Cup.

Holstein Friesian breeders from across the island of Ireland competed at the event which recognises and rewards dairy breeding excellence, and is co-sponsored by Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Tirlán.

The judge commented on how the winner ticked "all the dairy boxes", moving well and with an extra "dairyness". The cow also won the certificate for best protein.

The competition has been running for the past 40 years, and strength, body conformation, and proven excellence in quality milk production are baseline criteria upon which a winner is selected.

Bawnmore Pepper Almeric owned by Bryan and John O’Connor from Co Cork was declared reserve champion and also best exhibitor bred.

Pictured at 2023 Diageo Baileys Champion Cow competition at the Virginia show in Co Cavan were Paul Murphy, handler; Bryan and John O’Connor, owners of reserve champion Bawnmore Pepper Almeric; Jim Bergin, chief executive of Tirlan; and Shane Kelly, corporate relations director, Diageo Ireland.

Honourable mention went to last year’s overall winner, Hilltara Undenied Apple, owned by Sam and John McCormick from Co Down.

Other prizes were awarded in specialist categories. These included best heifer in milk which was won by Lambda Twizzle owned by Gary and Izzy Jones from Co Wexford and best junior cow was Hallow Diamondback Twizzle 3, owned by Philip and Linda Jones, also of Co Wexford.

The best EBI award went to Monamore Lustrees Haniko owned by Patrick Colton, Karl Colton, and David Buchanan from Co Monaghan.

Quality dairy products

As he presented the winning prize, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon said that Ireland has a "deserved international reputation for quality dairy products and this competition is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate and showcase the sector".

"The sustained and proven excellence of Ireland’s grass-fed dairy practices and sustainable milk production is owed entirely to the skill and dedication of its farmers," Mr Heydon said.

Tirlán chairman John Murphy said that competitions like this "showcase the dedication of the farming community and the commitment to high-quality breeding, sustainability, and animal welfare standards".

"The Virginia Show showcases how the agricultural sector is a key driver of our rural economy. Family farms are the heartbeat of rural Ireland and no other sector reinvests more in their local economy than farm families as we’ve seen today," Mr Murphy added.