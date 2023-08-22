Lamb prices: Some reports of higher private deals

The factories appear to be coming under more pressure to source sufficient supplies for this week, with both intake numbers and quality of lambs being described as "more of a mixed bag".

The combination of poor weather and producers feeding less meal has led to a higher percentage of lighter and poorly finished lambs being supplied to the factories this season than normally.

The word is that the procurement managers and factory agents are having to work harder this week to get their requirements and are having to pay more to reach the comfort zone on their intake needs.

The quoted prices for the week are broadly unchanged and range 600-620c/kg for the lambs, plus the usual quality bonus, which can add 10-20c/kg.

Although some of the plants are continuing to hold their cards close to their chest on prices and refrain from quoting, the word on the ground is that harder selling by suppliers is yielding 10-15c/kg over quoted prices.

Some suppliers have reported getting deals at 640c/kg, and there have been a few mentions of 650c/kg at the top end, although not generally being paid.

"It looks very like that the processors are now paying the higher prices to selected suppliers in negotiated deals which are generally not available," said one source.

A steady lamb trade is being reported from the live sales at the marts this week, where the entries are being boosted by stores and cull ewes, both of which are meeting with strong demand, particularly for the cull ewes, which continue a strong trade.