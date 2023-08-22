Beef on a tightrope between sufficiency and oversupply

Producer resistance to further reductions in the beef prices at the factories is against the processors' intent to trim the returns by another 5-10c/kg.

While the factories are walking a tightrope to balance price cuts with maintaining intake, the finishers are also under pressure to keep cattle moving at higher prices and fears for further weather deterioration.

Supply to the factories for last week hit a five-month high with intake rising to within the shadow of 35,000 head.

The prices being paid for stock this week are showing little difference from a week ago, despite the intent by the processors who have been trying their hand at offering a few cents per kilo less.

"Enough is enough as far as the cuts go, and we have to take a stand with the greedy factories and show that we are not prepared to take less" summed up one supplier.

"The prices we're getting have come back a long way, and the summer grass finishers are being left with nothing to show for the season's input to meet their higher costs," he added.

Rumours last week of a base price for steers at 450c/kg coming into play from Monday last was more than enough to send shivers through the spines of finishers and push them to take a stand against the processors on the returns.

The factories offering a base price of 455c/kg for steers this week hit a lot of resistance on the ground. While the trend in supply is moving upwards, and more finishers are now coming under pressure to move stock which are coming up to 30 months, producers stalling on supply would not be welcome either.

Reports from around the country suggest that most of the producers are holding out for a base of 460c/kg, but those trying their strength to get above that are being met with stone wall resistance.

It is a similar scenario with the trade for heifers. The majority of suppliers are understood to be holding out for a base on 465c/kg and resisting offers of less.

There has been a drop off in the finishers of young bulls, which is contributing to prices holding 5-10c/kg over the equivalent grade steer at present.

Alternatively, the supply of cows remains strong, and the prices continue to reflect the other categories. The good R-grade cows make up to 420c/kg.

The supply of 34,740 head last week was the highest since the beginning of March. All of the main categories were up to, greater than the same week in 2022, except for the young bulls, which lag behind last year.

The intake of steers was strong at 16,489 head, with heifers at 9,624 head, cows on 6,621 head and the young bulls amounting to 1,388 head.