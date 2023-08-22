2022 forest planting 'far below where we need to be'

Last year's level of forest planting is "far below where we need to be", Minister of State Pippa Hackett has said.

In 2022, an additional 2,273 hectares of new forests were created, according to the Department of Agriculture's Forest Statistics Ireland 2023 report published this week.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett said that this annual report "brings together reliable, up-to-date forestry statistics that are useful both for my department and for forest stakeholders".

Earlier this year, the department launched the National Forest Inventory for 2022 which details that Ireland's forest estate is still expanding at 11.6% of the total land area.

"While these new forests planted in 2022 will ultimately form a valuable part of our national forest estate and will play an important role in sequestering carbon, providing timber and creating new habitats, last year’s level of planting is far below where we ultimately need to be," Ms Hackett commented.

"I am confident that the new €1.3bn forestry programme will mark a turning point for Irish forestry, and I believe that the programme will unlock the potential for the sector to get back to planting 8,000 hectares per annum and more."

Support for farmers

Ms Hackett noted that one of the trends seen in the report is that in the years that most recently exceeded the 8,000 hectares target, farmers were planting the "vast majority" of new forests in Ireland.

"The supports we have put in place for farmers in the new forestry programme, with 20 years of payments at rates increased by between 44% and 66%, will reignite forestry as a real option to be incorporated as part of the farm enterprise," Ms Hackett said.

She added: "I am pleased to see that the proportional area of broadleaves afforested in 2022 represents 42% of all afforestation.

"We have further incentivised native forests in the new programme, with payments for farmers to plant native forests now at €1,100 per hectare, every year for 20 years, so we can expect the proportion of broadleaves to grow further in each year of the new programme."

Felling

In 2022, felling licences were issued for the thinning of 25,044 hectares and the clearfelling of 23,009 hectares.

"This is the highest recorded volume of timber ever licenced for felling in a single year," according to Ms Hackett.

"In the private sector, clearfell licences issued increased significantly from 8,278 hectares in 2021 to 14,006 hectares in 2022.

"This increase is encouraging as it highlights active forest management from private forest owners and also allows the mobilisation of timber for harvested wood products including house building."