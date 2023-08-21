Processors announce drop in prices for July milk

Tirlán has confirmed it will pay 35.58c per litre including Vat for July creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This price is down 2.5c per litre from June and consists of a base price of 31.58c per litre; a support payment of 3.5c per litre; and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c per litre to all qualifying suppliers.

The base price, support payment and sustainability payment will be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Tirlán total price for July creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 38.70c per litre.

Challenges

Tirlán chairman John Murphy commented that global dairy markets continue to weaken, "which regrettably has necessitated reductions in base price".

"We recognise the challenges of the current high-cost operating environment at farm level and significant supports have been provided to assist farmers as the market moved sharply downwards from historical highs," he said.

"The board has agreed to provide a further 3.5c per litre to support our farmers’ milk price for the month of July.

"The overall outlook for the global marketplace remains challenging and the board will keep a close watch on developments on a monthly basis."

Carbery

Carbery has reduced its base milk price for July by 2c per litre, it confirmed in recent days.

Carbery is continuing to support milk price from its stability fund and is allocating 3c per litre support for July milk.

If this decision is replicated across the four West Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price for July of 38.05c per litre, inclusive of Vat and 0.5c per litre somatic cell count bonus.

A spokesperson for Carbery said that milk price "continues to be impacted by poorly performing dairy markets, and expected demand recovery has not yet materialised".

Other reductions

Dairygold recently also confirmed its price for July milk supplies, reducing it by 2c per litre.

Its quoted price is 36c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

The July milk price equates to an average July farm gate milk price of 40.3c per litre, based on average July milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers.

Kerry Group confirmed its price for July milk supplies of 37c per litre, Vat included at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The July figure consists of a base price of 34c per litre, and a milk contract payment of 3c per litre on all qualifying milk volumes in the month.

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to announce its price for July milk, with the board deciding "on a price which represents market conditions", of 35.5c per litre in the Republic of Ireland.

This represents a reduction of 1.85c per litre on the June price.