Online registration for fertiliser database a 'major issue for many farmers'

The requirement for farmers to register online for the National Fertiliser Database is a "major issue for many", the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) has said.

The association's vice-president John Joe Fitzgerald has hit out at "ever-increasing levels of red tape and bureaucracy" farmers are dealing with.

The National Fertiliser Database is now live and open for registration.

The database has been developed with the aim of recording fertiliser sales along the supply chain, and achieving better compliance with water quality and environmental ambitions.

From September 1, anyone wishing to sell or purchase fertiliser, including lime, must be registered.

Farmers must register as professional fertiliser end users, while importers and merchants must register as fertiliser economic operators.

Registration can be done using agfood.ie.

'Last straw'

Speaking on this, Mr Fitzgerald detailed how the "last straw" for many farmers came in a letter from the Department of Agriculture last week in relation to the database.

"The letter issued came as a major surprise to a lot of farmers. However, what has really annoyed most farmers is the short timeline for registration and the fact that it must be done online," he said.

The online registration will be a major issue for many farmers, especially those that are not IT savvy.

"These farmers will now have to chase down their farm advisors who are already under enormous pressure with a very complicated ACRES scheme and then pay them to do the online registration."

Different options needed

The INHFA said there must be "different options for registration" for farmers.

"It is now vital that the department immediately review the online registration requirement and the September 1 date," Mr Fitzgerald continued.

"In this review, they must provide farmers with a phone-in option where they can register across the phone or, if required, have a hard copy sent out to them that they can fill in and return."