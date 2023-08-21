Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Continue to assess feed stocks so that you can construct a winter feed budget
- Fodder quantity will be tight in many yards and quality will be average too.
- Maize looks an excellent crop this year, hopefully the weather will play ball for its harvest in six-eight weeks' time.
- Native cereals off the combine will still be an option for many to cut production costs for the coming winter-feeding season.
- The harvest is almost over so the opportunity to buy grain off the combine has almost passed. There is still time but don’t delay.
- Try to prioritise available grass for the most productive stock on the farm.
- If you are short of grass, supplement sooner rather than later.
- Remember to continue to keep on top of parasite control, particularly in young stock.
- Continue to assess feed stocks so you can construct a winter feed budget.
- The reseeding window is closing rapidly as grass establishment and weed control will get more difficult in October and into November.
- From September 1, you should start lengthening your rotation to bank grass for the autumn. Aim for a rotation of 30-35 days from September on.
- Continue to apply nitrogen to keep grass growing into the autumn.
- Does P & K or Lime need topping up for this autumn for 2024 grass? Set plans in place to address these deficits.
- Later born dairy bred calves that are behind in growth and weight will benefit from meal at grass from now on.
- Replacement heifers should be kept on good-quality grass and supplemented with a calf/beef mineral lick.
- Current grass quality will struggle to achieve 14/15 litres plus maintenance. (Grass is slightly higher in DM than last week). Keep this in mind when feeding cows as they consume 12.5/15% dry matter grass.
- Many will have continued to experience drops in lactose and urea’s in milk results — this indicates lower energy and protein in the sward.
- Intakes will drop in this scenario and this will ultimately drop milk and quality performance.
- Higher protein concentrates may be required in these circumstances.
- Buffering this lush, wet, low-fibre grass with a quality forage will help maintain intakes and yield/solids.
- Many have introduced quality bale silage or maize in the last week, to great effect.
- Make sure to supplement spring and fresh autumn calvers with magnesium as the current spell of weather could cause tetany.
- Keep fresh calvers on good quality grass to ensure cows return to cycling quickly and have sufficient milk to feed their calf.
- Early born spring calves will soon be weaned and should be on a good quality creep mix well in advance of being taken from their mothers.
- Weanling sales are kicking off around the country.
- Where possible, don’t kill under-finished stock off grass.
- If finishers are on grass, supplementation will get the final cover on them.
- There isn’t need for much protein when feeding heavy cattle on grass.
- Keep minerals in front of finishers if they are not included in the concentrates you are feeding. Minerals promote saliva production to aid digestion and also provide essential nutrients for the animals immune system.