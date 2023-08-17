Dairygold milk price down 2c for July

"The Dairygold board will continue to closely monitor markets and review milk price on a month-by-month basis."
Dairygold milk price down 2c for July

A company spokesperson commented that global milk markets "continue to weaken due to pressure on demand in key markets, with no sign of near-term correction". 

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 13:49
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Dairygold has confirmed its price for July milk supplies, reducing it by 2c per litre.

Its quoted price is 36c per litre, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and Vat.

The July milk price equates to an average July farm gate milk price of 40.3c per litre, based on average July milk solids achieved by Dairygold suppliers. 

The quoted milk price for July based on EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 39.3c per litre.

A company spokesperson commented that global milk markets "continue to weaken due to pressure on demand in key markets, with no sign of near-term correction". 

"The Dairygold board will continue to closely monitor markets and review milk price on a month-by-month basis," the spokesperson added.

Kerry Group

Kerry Group this week also confirmed its price for July milk supplies of 37c per litre, Vat included at 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

The July figure consists of a base price of 34c per litre, and a milk contract payment of 3c per litre on all qualifying milk volumes in the month.

Kerry's July milk price at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat is 40.61c per litre.

Based on Kerry’s average milk solids for July, the milk price return inclusive of Vat and bonuses is 40.19c per litre.

Lakeland

Lakeland Dairies was the first processor to announce its price for July milk, with the board deciding "on a price which represents market conditions", of 35.5c per litre in the Republic of Ireland.

This represents a reduction of 1.85c per litre on the June price.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 28.5p per litre will be paid for milk supplied in July.

This represents a reduction of 1.5p per litre on the June price.

Read More

Kerry confirms price for July milk supplies

More in this section

sheeps in Ireland at sunset IFA estimates €10.5m 'wiped' off sheep farmers’ incomes so far this year 
Freshly processed milk Kerry confirms price for July milk supplies
Awards for local food producers Awards for local food producers
#Farming - Dairy
<p>A total of €20m for bioeconomy demonstration initiatives in the midlands under the Just Transition Fund has been secured. </p>

'Significant potential' of bioeconomy to improve agri-food's sustainability 

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd