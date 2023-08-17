'Significant potential' of bioeconomy to improve agri-food's sustainability 

The department has announced a €10m bioeconomy funding initiative, under the EU Just Transition Fund. 
A total of €20m for bioeconomy demonstration initiatives in the midlands under the Just Transition Fund has been secured. 

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 10:59
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The bioeconomy has "significant potential" to improve the sustainability of the agri-food sector, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has said.

His department has announced a €10m bioeconomy funding initiative, under the EU Just Transition Fund. 

The 'Bioeconomy Demonstration Initiative' is designed to pilot and demonstrate the bioeconomy in action within the Just Transition Fund territory - which includes counties Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Roscommon, and the municipal districts of Ballinasloe, Athy and Clane-Maynooth, Carrick-on-Suir, and Thurles.

The initiative "will offer the opportunity to support close collaboration between stakeholders along the entire bio-based value chain, including local authorities, clusters, primary producers, bioprocessing industries, and consumer brands".

Sustainability

In making the announcement, Mr McConalogue stated that "the bioeconomy has significant potential to improve the environmental, economic and social sustainability of the agri-food sector". 

"For example, it is now possible to replace products produced from fossil resources with those produced by bio-resources from land and sea, including new biofertilisers and biopesticides, high protein food and feed, bio-based plastics and textiles, and much more besides," he said. 

"Utilising biomass, including biowastes, from agriculture, food production and processing in this circular way means we can extract more value from our agri-food system while simultaneously improving overall environmental and climate sustainability."

2023 call

Minister of State Pippa Hackett explained that a total of €20m for bioeconomy demonstration initiatives in the midlands under the Just Transition Fund has been secured. 

"I am hugely excited by the potential for midlands farmers, community groups, research organisations, local authorities, SMEs, and other enterprises to come together to realise the potential of the bioeconomy for this region and beyond," Ms Hackett said. 

The 2023 call has a budget of €10m for two separate projects, each of which will be eligible to receive funding of up to €5m. 

"Through this year’s call we are seeking proposals to develop bio-based products, services, and jobs that will help us move to a more sustainable, climate-neutral economy here in the midlands." 

Applications must be submitted online with a closing date of October 13.

Farming
