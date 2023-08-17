IFA estimates €10.5m 'wiped' off sheep farmers’ incomes so far this year 

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 10:20
Kathleen O'Sullivan

An estimated €10.5m has been "wiped" off sheep farmers’ incomes in 2023 to date when compared to the price differential from last year, the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) has estimated. 

IFA national sheep chairman Kevin Comiskey has heavily criticised both meat factories and Government for the "lack of meaningful support" to sheep farmers.

Mr Comiskey said the "crisis in the sheep sector is deepening" as prices continue to lag behind last year’s levels.

Eroding

Input costs on sheep farms have increased by over 40% and farmers "do not have the capacity to absorb these cost increases which is effectively eroding all margins in an extremely low-income sector", he said.

Teagasc figures showed income levels on sheep farms dropped by over 80% last year to just €7 per ewe, which included the Sheep Welfare Scheme payment.

"Farmers cannot continue to sustain this level of cuts; confidence in the sector is extremely low and farmers are exiting the sector due to the lack of support displayed to farmers," Mr Comiskey said.

"Factories and the Government are acutely aware of the loss-making situation sheep farmers are in but refuse to support them."

Meaningful supports

Mr Comiskey said that the Government has "sat [idly] by while the sector is collapsing". 

"IFA [has] consistently identified these concerns to the minister but has failed to take action on it and come forward with meaningful supports for sheep farmers," he said.

"The minister must come forward and provide farmers with a €30 per ewe payment by building on the supports of the Sheep Improvement Scheme of just €12 per ewe. 

"The minister must indicate what actions he is going to undertake to resolve this challenging situation as a matter of urgency."

Sheep prices begin to stabilise after a challenging few months.

Farming
