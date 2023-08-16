Analysts: Dairy crash not expected to rival 2016 devastation

A 2015-16 type milk price slump has been ruled out by dairy market analysts, despite dairy commodity prices in the GDT auction falling below five-year averages.

The bigger worry for Irish dairy farmers is the cost of milk production, which jumped last year by more than €2,000 per cow, to record levels.

Last year, it was matched by a record high milk price, resulting in a record year for profits in 2022. But Irish milk prices are now 27% lower than the 2022 average.

This year, according to Teagasc, the majority of fixed costs have stayed high and some, like ESB, interest, labour, and land charges, have increased compared to 2022.

How this affects each farmer depends on their farm structure and debt. But in general, there will be no decline in fixed costs, and on some farms, these will increase, according to Teagasc.

Teagasc expects contractor fees, in general, to be similar to 2022.

The cost of feed increased in the early spring, and has since fallen, but will average close to the 2022 cost.

The cost of fertiliser has fallen dramatically from the high prices in the spring. Potential savings depend on when fertiliser was purchased and used. Some farmers bought early, and therefore may see no significant saving.

Teagasc concludes that the likely average cost of production for 2022 will be on a par with 2023, meaning another high-cost year.

Farmers are advised to control costs by focusing on grass and maximising the milk return from grass.

On farms with a potential fodder shortage, moving non-performing stock early is recommended as a better alternative than purchasing fodder, in a high-cost year.

Most Irish dairy farmers are still being paid better than the average milk price of the past five years.

The June price of €38.51 per 100 kg compared with €53.05 in 2022, €36.75 in 2021, €31.73 in 2020, €31.23 in 2019, €33.24 in 2018, €34.99 in 2017, and €26.88 in 2016.

Prices are a long way from the 2015-16 slump. The global market now is very different, according to experts at Rabobank.

In the mid-2010s, some dairy commodity prices, particularly for skim milk powder, were under pressure for an extended period due to large intervention stocks in the EU.

Now, global dairy commodity stocks markets are low, at least outside of China, according to RaboResearch.

Another key difference now is that the dairy supply outlook this time around is much more modest. Milk supply growth is challenged in major exporting regions, whether by cost pressure in the US, weather issues in parts of the EU, or the El Nino weather risks predicted to now start threatening many southern hemisphere countries.

According to RaboResearch, there are also "some rays of optimism for pricing out there". Experts at the bank say that triggers for a rebalance of the dairy trade to China are in play. Chinese milk prices are falling, cost pressure is being felt, and Chinese dairy farm expansion is slowing (even though a 7.5% increase in Chinese milk supply growth in the first half of 2023 exceeded RaboResearch expectations). It is slowing now, which is critical for a market rebalance.

Meanwhile, Ireland's relatively low milk production costs can help it ride out the low point of the dairy market cycle, while major exporting regions go through a more painful adjustment.

For example, the national dairy cow slaughter in the USA reached 255,700 head in June, the highest tally for the month since 2009, according to the TC Jacoby Weekly Market Report. It said dairy farmers sent 61,242 cows to the beef factories in the week ended July 22, the highest late-July head count since 1986, when there was a $1.8 billion government subsidy for the slaughter or shipping overseas of 1.5 million dairy cows.

In California and the Southwest, where feed costs are highest, slaughter volumes have been elevated all year. Reduced milk prices and scorching temperatures shoved dairy farmers into the red, financially.

"Contraction in the US dairy herd is setting the stage for much higher prices down the road, but unless global demand perks up, it could be a long and painful journey," according to the market commentary.

On the other side of the world, the last GDT auction was so disappointing that Fonterra trimmed its 2023-24 farmgate milk price forecast to a midpoint of NZ$7 per kg of milk solids, which is a five-year low. That spells harder times for the vast majority of New Zealand dairy farmers who sell their milk to Fonterra.

They were already dealing with a 13% year-on-year increase in production costs (including a 50% rise in bank interest rates) RaboResearch predicts New Zealand to post growth in milk supply over the course of the season, albeit at a modest rate, below 1%. There was a slow start, with June milk production down 1.7% year on year.