Sheep prices begin to stabilise after a challenging few months.
The concern of producers is that markets can be more uncertain during the holiday month on the continent.

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 16:38
Martin Ryan

The good news for lamb producers supplying the factories this week is that there is a glimmer of more stability in the trade with the price unchanged.

A note of concern is that some of the processors are acting shy of issuing official quotes, which is always a concern that all that appears stable on the surface is not as secure as the suppliers would like to think.

There is very little variation between those quoting for their supplies for the week, with offerings ranging from 600-610c/kg plus the usual bonus for quality, which varies between 10c/kg and 20c/kg, dependent on the particular processor.

The concern of producers is that markets can be more uncertain during the holiday month on the continent, with more movement of people, more eating out, and more variations in their diet.

Come the end of the school holidays and consumers returning to more normal patterns of life should offer more stability to the export trade markets for lamb and producers are hoping it will be reflected back to the prices which they are paid for their supplies.

There is still a lot of concern being expressed by the processors about the overall quality of finish on the lambs being supplied for slaughter this year. They are holding that the volume of poorly or under-finished lambs is an issue.

It is being attributed to a combination of the poor summer weather and producers reducing meal feeding due to the cost of the bought-in feed.

On the live trade at the marts, there is some variation in the entries on offer, but good clearances are reported at up to €110 over for the tops of the butcher's lambs this week.

