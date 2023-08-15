Beef markets enter calmer waters, but fears remain

The beef trade at the factories has entered calmer waters this week, giving some relief to suppliers who have been feeling the brunt of the heavy cuts relentlessly applied over the past two months.

But all is not well under the surface of the trade, with the processors indicating to their suppliers that further reductions may be in the pipeline as early as this week-end, because of the uncertainty of their markets.

Supplies to the factories have been increasing over recent weeks, leaving the processors under no pressure to fill their requirements and in a strong position to resist any adverse reaction to price cuts.

The improvement in the weather will benefit farmers who want to hold back on selling as land conditions recover from the deluges of rain in July, but the season is moving into the normal peak supply months, which could be a very challenging time for the finishers selling into a poor trade.

For this week, the quoted base price for the steers remains at 460c/kg, with heifers being quoted at a base of 465c/kg. Some suppliers of both categories are reporting having secured 5c/kg more, which appears not to be broadly available to producers.

The news is not so good for the finishers of the young bulls, with the prices on offer having slipped by up to 10c/kg, losing their premium over the equivalent steer grade, as the prices on offer hit parity.

The young bulls are generally quoted at 460c/kg for R grade this week. The throughput of young bulls at the factories remains low. Year to date, they have been holding on to a premium price over the same grade steer.

The cow trade is steady at an unchanged price returning around 410-415c/kg for good quality R-grade lots. The word within the industry is that manufacturing beef continues to meet the strongest market demand.

A high percentage of all beef being killed continues to supply the catering and manufacturing sectors with a knock-on effect for the prime cuts of beef being reflected in the pressure on the steer and heifer prices over the past three months.

There was very little change in the intake for last week, although being a shorter run following the August bank holiday on Monday.

The supply came to 33,329 head which was strong at around 560 head less than the previous week. The supply of steers continues at just shy of half the intake of 15,982 head, while heifers accounted for 8,887 head and cows added 6,547 head, with 1,302 young bulls.

Overall, the year-to-date deficit under the corresponding period in 2022 has now slipped back to around 3,500 head following the stronger weekly intakes over the past two months.