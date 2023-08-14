ACORNS opens for applications from female entrepreneurs

ACORNS is a free development programme for early-stage female entrepreneurs.
Speaking of the launch of the programme, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that while there are "many rewards to being an entrepreneur, it can be a lonely journey with many challenges". 

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 17:12
Kathleen O'Sullivan

The ninth ACORNS programme is now open for applications.

ACORNS is a free development programme for early-stage female entrepreneurs based in rural Ireland and funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund by the Department of Agriculture.

The deadline for applications is midnight, September 22.

According to the Department of Agriculture, 46 entrepreneurs in ACORNS 8 reported "significant growth" in their new businesses. Their combined turnover doubled in the six months to April 2023 - from €1.9m to €3.6m.

Participants in ACORNS 8 employed 96 (55 full-time, 41 part-time) staff at the end of the cycle, an increase of 16. There were also five new exporters over the cycle.

A total of 96% of the participants said that they felt closer to achieving their ambitions after having completed ACORNS, while 89% said that their participation brought about a practical change within their business.

Applications

There are 50 places available for ACORNS 9. Those wishing to receive an application form for ACORNS 9 should register on the website acorns.ie.

Only early-stage female entrepreneurs operating in rural Ireland, and who have had no sales before the end of June 2020, are eligible to apply. As ACORNS receives many more applications than there are places available, selection is on a competitive basis.

There will no charge for those selected to participate in ACORNS 9.

Challenges

"To provide support in dealing with these challenges, I am pleased to be able to provide further funding to female entrepreneurs in rural Ireland through the ninth ACORNS programme," he said. 

"This programme will not only help develop businesses, but will provide networking opportunities to participants that may not be as available in rural parts of the country.

"To date through the ACORNS program, I have been able to support over 400 female entrepreneurs to realise their business ambitions while contributing to society in a meaningful way."

#Farming - Rural Life
Farming
