International farm safety conference to be held in Ireland

It will take place from August 23 to 25.
Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 12:22
Kathleen O'Sullivan

A major international farm safety and health conference is to be held in Ireland this month.

Hosted by Teagasc at its centres in Grange, Co Meath and in Ashtown in Dublin 15, it will take place from August 23 to 25.

The conference has attracted researchers from the USA, Australia, and across the EU and UK, Teagasc said.

Thirty papers will be delivered over the course of three days covering three topics of: farm safety – from research to practice; policy and culture; and farmer wellbeing. 

Participants will also visit Teagasc’s facilities at Grange and Ashtown to view safety demonstrations. There will be a visit to the Department of Agriculture’s facilities at Backweston in Co Kildare, where participants will hear from policy stakeholders and tour the facilities.

Three keynote presentations will be delivered by eminent international experts, focusing on understanding why people engage in safe and unsafe practices, the challenges to farmer mental health and wellbeing, and how these challenges can be met.

Making an impact

Speaking in advance of the conference, David Meredith, leader of the Department of Agriculture sponsored BeSAFE (Farm Safety Behaviours) Project said: "Ireland is at the forefront of undertaking and leading research into farm safety and farmer health and the conference is an opportunity to showcase issues and approaches that we are currently working on. 

"We are also keen to show how this research makes an impact, whether that be on a farm, or supporting policy, or strategy development, by working with farmers, advisors, and policy stakeholders."

Mr Meredith stated that the conference allows those interested in the issue of farm safety or farmer health "to learn from the knowledge and experiences of researchers from across the EU, Australia, and the USA". 

There are a limited number of places available at the conference, and anyone interested in attending is asked to email Mohammad.Mohammadrezaei@teagasc.ie to make a reservation.

