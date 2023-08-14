Fertiliser prices down 43%

Fertiliser prices dropped by 43.4% over the 12 months to June 2023, new CSO figures show.

Fuel prices decreased by 30.7%, while electricity prices rose by 34.6%.

Overall, agricultural input prices fell by 10.5% over this period, while output prices were down 9.2%.

Comparing June 2023 with June 2022, the most significant output price increases can be seen in cereal prices (47.5%), pig prices (22.7%), and egg prices (16.8%), while milk price decreased by 28.3%.

Monthly changes

The most noticeable monthly changes from May to June 2023 in output prices were recorded in the price of cattle which dropped by 3.9%, while the milk price declined by 3.7%.

On a monthly basis, agricultural output prices decreased by 2.4% when compared with May.

The monthly input price sub-indices receded by 17.6% in fertiliser prices and 3.7% in feed, while energy rose by 1.3%.

Agricultural input prices for June 2023 were down by 4.3% in comparison with May 2023.

The monthly terms of trade increased by 2% in June 2023 when compared with the previous month.