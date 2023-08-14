Fertiliser prices down 43%

Fuel decreased by 30.7%, while electricity prices rose by 34.6%.
Overall, agricultural input prices fell by 10.5% in the 12 months, while output prices were down 9.2%.

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 11:19
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Fertiliser prices dropped by 43.4% over the 12 months to June 2023, new CSO figures show. 

Overall, agricultural input prices fell by 10.5% over this period, while output prices were down 9.2%.

Comparing June 2023 with June 2022, the most significant output price increases can be seen in cereal prices (47.5%), pig prices (22.7%), and egg prices (16.8%), while milk price decreased by 28.3%. 

Monthly changes

The most noticeable monthly changes from May to June 2023 in output prices were recorded in the price of cattle which dropped by 3.9%, while the milk price declined by 3.7%. 

On a monthly basis, agricultural output prices decreased by 2.4% when compared with May.

The monthly input price sub-indices receded by 17.6% in fertiliser prices and 3.7% in feed, while energy rose by 1.3%.

Agricultural input prices for June 2023 were down by 4.3% in comparison with May 2023.

The monthly terms of trade increased by 2% in June 2023 when compared with the previous month.

Lakeland confirms reduced price for July milk supplies

Lakeland confirms reduced price for July milk supplies
Could you be Flahavan's 2023 Oat Grower of the Year?
Upcoming organic farm event in Monaghan
<p>The liming programme was introduced by the Department of Agriculture earlier this year to incentivise the use of lime, to correct soil acidity, make nutrients more available for plant uptake, and improve overall soil health. </p>

Budget doubled to €16m for National Liming Programme

READ NOW
