Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

- Start looking at getting a silage analysis done. It is now time to begin planning for winter feeding.
- Early 2023 silages are looking very good, but not enough yards got early crops saved.
- Later first cuts are average at best, which has had a huge knock-on effect on second cuts.
- Continue to apply fertiliser to push on grass now for extended grazing.
- Look at your plan to bank grass and avoid taking out grazing paddocks for bales from now on unless you are very lightly stocked.
- Get your straw supply in for the winter.
- Barley is obviously best for bedding, while barley, wheat, rye, triticale and oat are of equal value for feeding.
- Continue to treat stock for parasites where necessary- especially calves.
- Dung sampling is a very helpful guide
- Current grass quality will struggle to achieve 12-14 litres plus maintenance. Keep this in mind when feeding cows, as they consume 12/13% dry matter grass.
- Many will have continued to experience drops in lactose and urea in milk results; this indicates lower energy and protein in the sward. Intakes will drop in this scenario, and this will ultimately drop milk and quality performance. Higher protein concentrates may be required in these circumstances.
- Buffering this lush, wet, low-fibre grass with a quality forage will help maintain intakes and yield/solids.
- Autumn calving is underway or about to kick off-insure newborn calves get sufficient colostrum within the first six hours of life.
- Keep mag licks with fresh cows.
- Get calves to be weaned, castrated and dosed well in advance.
- Advanced stock are being fed at grass presently.
- Low-protein, high-energy meals are sufficient for this purpose. 2-3kg will benefit all finishers on good grass. If grass is poor or scarce, then up to 6kg may be required.
- Consider bringing fat stock to marts as agents are willing to bid strong for them there at present.