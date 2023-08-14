Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Your weekly reminder of the things that should be at the top of your farm to-do list. Published every Monday on the Irish Examiner digital Farming hub.
Herd Tasks: Your weekly farming checklist

Ensure newborn calves get sufficient colostrum within the first six hours of life.

Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 07:17

Monday, August 14 - Sunday, August 20

All Stock

  • Start looking at getting a silage analysis done. It is now time to begin planning for winter feeding.
  • Early 2023 silages are looking very good, but not enough yards got early crops saved.
  • Later first cuts are average at best, which has had a huge knock-on effect on second cuts.
  • Continue to apply fertiliser to push on grass now for extended grazing.
  • Look at your plan to bank grass and avoid taking out grazing paddocks for bales from now on unless you are very lightly stocked.
  • Get your straw supply in for the winter.
  • Barley is obviously best for bedding, while barley, wheat, rye, triticale and oat are of equal value for feeding.
  • Continue to treat stock for parasites where necessary- especially calves.
  • Dung sampling is a very helpful guide

Dairy

  • Current grass quality will struggle to achieve 12-14 litres plus maintenance. Keep this in mind when feeding cows, as they consume 12/13% dry matter grass.
  • Many will have continued to experience drops in lactose and urea in milk results; this indicates lower energy and protein in the sward. Intakes will drop in this scenario, and this will ultimately drop milk and quality performance. Higher protein concentrates may be required in these circumstances.
  • Buffering this lush, wet, low-fibre grass with a quality forage will help maintain intakes and yield/solids.

Sucklers

  • Autumn calving is underway or about to kick off-insure newborn calves get sufficient colostrum within the first six hours of life.
  • Keep mag licks with fresh cows.
  • Get calves to be weaned, castrated and dosed well in advance.

Finishers

  • Advanced stock are being fed at grass presently.
  • Low-protein, high-energy meals are sufficient for this purpose. 2-3kg will benefit all finishers on good grass. If grass is poor or scarce, then up to 6kg may be required.
  • Consider bringing fat stock to marts as agents are willing to bid strong for them there at present.

Compiled by Brian Reidy, an independent ruminant nutritionist at Premier Farm Nutrition.

More in this section

Precious produce Lakeland confirms reduced price for July milk supplies
Could you be Flahavan's 2023 Oat Grower of the Year? Could you be Flahavan's 2023 Oat Grower of the Year?
Herd of Hereford cows, beef cattle on farm, UK Upcoming organic farm event in Monaghan
#Farming - Beef and Sheep#Farming - Dairy#Farming Columnist - Brian Reidy
<p>The liming programme was introduced by the Department of Agriculture earlier this year to incentivise the use of lime, to correct soil acidity, make nutrients more available for plant uptake, and improve overall soil health. </p>

Budget doubled to €16m for National Liming Programme

READ NOW
Agribusiness and Tech Beef and Sheep sector Columnists Dairy sector Emission targets 25by30 Munster farming Legal Matters Pigs and Poultry Rural Life Rural Property Signpost reports Spring Calving Tillage sector Weather BACK TO FARMING HOME PAGE 
Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Karen Walsh

Karen Walsh

Law of the Land

Latest

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.

Sign up
Lunchtime News
Newsletter

Keep up with the stories of the day with our lunchtime news wrap.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd