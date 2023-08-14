Budget doubled to €16m for National Liming Programme

This is in response to the large number of applicants to the scheme.
The liming programme was introduced by the Department of Agriculture earlier this year to incentivise the use of lime, to correct soil acidity, make nutrients more available for plant uptake, and improve overall soil health. 

The budget for the National Liming Programme 2023 has been doubled to €16m. 

This is in response to the large number of applicants to the scheme, which had originally been allocated €8m in Budget 2023.

The liming programme was introduced by the Department of Agriculture earlier this year to incentivise the use of lime, to correct soil acidity, make nutrients more available for plant uptake, and improve overall soil health. 

There were almost 41,000 applications received by the closing date of April 20.

The budget increase will facilitate approval for up to 40 tonnes of lime per eligible applicant.

All eligible applicants will shortly receive a letter of approval from the department confirming their eligible tonnage of lime.

Optimising soil health

Speaking at the Tullamore Show on Sunday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the level of applications "is a clear indication of the importance farmers place on optimising soil health and improving their environmental sustainability". 

To qualify for aid, it is not necessary to wait for the letter of approval before purchasing and applying lime. 

The claims system is now open on agfood.ie and invoices can be uploaded from now onwards for eligible applicants who have already purchased and spread lime. 

All claims must be lodged online by October 31.

Aid will be paid at a rate of €16 per tonne of calcium ground limestone / magnesium (dolomitic) ground limestone delivered and spread.

€8m liming programme opens 

<p>A spokesperson for Lakeland said that global demand for dairy products "remains sluggish". </p>

Lakeland confirms reduced price for July milk supplies

READ NOW
