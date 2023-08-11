Lakeland confirms reduced price for July milk supplies

Lakeland is the first processor to announce its price for July milk.
Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 16:21
Kathleen O'Sullivan

Lakeland Dairies has confirmed a reduced milk price for July supplies.

It said that the board has "decided on a price which represents market conditions", of 35.5c per litre (3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein) in the Republic of Ireland. 

This represents a reduction of 1.85c per litre on the June price.

In Northern Ireland, a base price of 28.5p per litre will be paid for milk supplied in July. 

This represents a reduction of 1.5p per litre on the June price.

Subdued sentiment

A spokesperson for Lakeland said that global demand for dairy products "remains sluggish". 

"This weak demand is being met by resilient milk supplies in many of the larger production areas, resulting in a continued imbalance between supply and demand," the spokesperson commented. 

Subdued sentiment from international buyers is being heightened by an economic slowdown in many parts of the world, particularly China and Asia. 

"Lakeland Dairies continues to closely monitor the markets in order to return the best possible milk price for our 3,200 farm families."

'Not shaping up well'

Following months of lowered milk prices, chairman of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association dairy committee Noel Murphy said in July that the dairy year "is not shaping up well".

"From high inputs to poor weather conditions, 2023 has been very hard for dairy farmers from a financial and farm management perspective," Mr Murphy said. 

"Add in the changes to the nitrates regulation and the potential changes to come and it is hard to be optimistic as to where milk volumes will be produced in the coming years."

Mr Murphy said that margins on dairy farms this year "will be incredibly tight" given milk price.

"There is no doubt that markets have recovered from their lowest point earlier in the year, but there does appear to be just a pause before buyers re-enter the market and demand feeds through," he said.

"In any case, we are adamant that there is no case whatsoever for further cuts to milk price."

Co-ops urged to pay top-up payments as dairy year is 'not shaping up well' for suppliers

